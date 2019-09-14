WHITESBORO — Hannah Fellinger had 12 kills and nine digs as Pottsboro defeated Whitesboro, 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 26-24, in the District 9-3A opener.

Taylor Hayes added 10 kills and two blocks, Caroline Nix put down eight kills, Sammy Wallis chipped in five kills and four digs, Hadley Williams totaled 10 assists and four kills and Hannah Graley handed out 11 assists to go with 10 digs for Pottsboro (16-11, 1-0), which plays at Gunter on Tuesday.

Libby Langford had nine kills and nine digs, Elly Harper totaled five kills, 10 digs and eight assists, Aubri Falco finished with six assists, five aces and four digs, Cortlyn Cobb put down three kills and Ashlee Hensley collected seven digs for Whitesboro, which travels to Ponder on Tuesday.

Gunter 3, Pilot Point 2

In Gunter, Beth Gilbreath had 22 kills, 12 digs and a pair of aces as Gunter started 9-3A play with a 21-25, 25-18, 25-22, 21-25, 15-12 victory against Pilot Point.

Nyah Ingram had a career-high 38 digs and Jacee Childers handed out 56 assists to go with 15 digs for Gunter (19-10, 1-0), which hosts Pottsboro on Tuesday.

District 10-3A

Bells 3, Howe 0

In Bells, Bella Smith had 14 kills and a pair of blocks as Bells started district play with a 25-18, 25-11, 25-19 victory against Howe.

Gabby Smith added 12 kills and four digs, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 26 assists to go with six digs, Mia Moore collected 12 digs and Cheznie Hale and Kayton Arnold each chipped in three digs apiece for Bells (16-11, 1-0), which has the bye on Tuesday and will host the Red River Rattlers in non-district action.

Van Alstyne 3, Blue Ridge 1

In Blue Ridge, Micah Welch had 16 kills, 16 assists and 16 digs as the Lady Panthers opened 10-3A play with a 24-26, 25-18, 25-9, 25-17 victory over the Lady Tigers.

Samantha Moore added 12 kills and four blocks, Valerie Young chipped in 22 assists, seven kills and 20 digs, Sydney Sullivan totaled 12 digs, five kills and four aces and Lindi Boling collected 35 digs Van Alstyne (20-4, 1-0), which plays at Leonard on Tuesday.

Non-district

Celina 3, Sherman 0

In Celina, Kylie Jackman had seven kills and three blocks for Sherman but Celina defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-23, 25-18, 25-11, in non-district action.

Samantha Graham handed out 17 assists to go with six kills and Ryan Dobbs finished with five kills and five blocks for Sherman (5-23), which hosts Denton Ryan on Tuesday night.

Krum 3, Denison 0

In Krum, Denison was unable to keep pace with the No. 3 team in Class 4A as the Lady Bobcats earned a 25-9, 25-4, 25-7 win over the Lady Yellow Jackets in non-district action.

Denison (12-16) will play at Paris on Tuesday.

Detroit 3, Tom Bean 1

In Detroit, Chloe Farrer had 11 kills, six digs and four blocks for Tom Bean but Detroit defeated the Lady Tomcats, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, in non-district action.

Kyndle Selman put down nine kills, Emma Lowing chipped in eight kills, Laramie Worley totaled six kills, 10 digs and four aces, Taylor Whitehurst collected 31 digs, Raylynn Adams finished with 13 digs and three aces and Shelby Mason contributed 12 digs for Tom Bean, which plays at Pilot Point on Tuesday.