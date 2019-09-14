SAN MARCOS – The San Marcos Rattlers (0-3) ended the game with three unanswered touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as the Laredo United Longhorns (2-1) defeated San Marcos on the road, 28-23.

After a good opening drive for San Marcos, senior kicker Daniel Marquez missed a 24-yard field goal. He made up for the missed field goal later in the quarter when he capped 32-yard drive with a 38-yard field goal to give the Rattlers a 3-0 lead.

United responded on its next drive, getting into Rattler territory after a 30-yard completion from quarterback Eduardo Huerta to Aric De los Santos got them in the red zone. The Longhorns took the lead, 7-0, with a one-yard touchdown pass from Huerta to Tanner Sanchez two plays later.

The Longhorns added to its lead after another big pass from Huerta got them into the red zone, this time for 34 yards to Sanchez. Two plays later, Huerta found running back Carlos Jaime for a 10-yard score, giving Laredo a 14-3 lead with seven minutes left in the half.

Huerta found Ricky Chapa for back-to-back big pass plays, the first for 34 yards and the second a 35-yard touchdown to extend United’s lead to 21-3.

The Rattlers put together a good drive just before halftime but Noah Stubblefield threw an interception to Luis Gonzalez in the end zone with 20 seconds left in the first half.

A 70-yard pass from Huerta to JD Garcia on the fourth play of the second half set the Longhorns up at the three-yard line. Four plays later on 4th down, Huerta punched it on a quarterback sneak to extend United’s lead to 28-3.

After four unanswered touchdowns, San Marcos finally got into the end zone towards the end of the third quarter on a 19-yard pass from Alex Garcia to Matt Dixon.

The Rattlers scored again in the fourth quarter when Garcia found Takai Madgett wide open deep for an 83-yard score, narrowing the score to 28-17.

Garcia and Madgett hooked up for another big fourth quarter touchdown on the same play, a 70-yard score on a fade route down the right sideline. A failed two-point conversion made it a 28-23 score with 3:15 left in the game. The Longhorns then picked up two first downs to ice the game.

Huerta accounted for all four of Laredo’s touchdowns, throwing for three in the second quarter and scoring one on the ground in the third.

Despite sharing time under center with Stubblefield, Garcia finished the game with 273 yards passing and three touchdown passes for the Rattlers. Two of those scores went to Madgett in the fourth quarter for a combined 153 yards on his only two catches of the game.