SADLER — The Collinsville Pirates scored four times in the second quarter to take the lead for good and Jacory Sheppard’s interception return late in the fourth quarter sealed a 42-28 victory against the S&S Rams in non-district action.

The contest marked Collinsville head coach Garrett Patterson facing his former team and after the Pirates (2-1) were behind by a touchdown after the first quarter, Trey Shelby powered Collinsville in front.

S&S (0-3), which has lost 14 straight games, took the opening kick and went eight plays to the end zone with Jake Reynolds taking it in from the one-yard line.

Collinsville answered back when Luis Hernandez connected with Justin Hernandez from 14 yards out. The two-point conversion failed and S&S maintained a 7-6 advantage in the middle of the first.

With 1:58 left in the quarter, S&S went up 14-6 on a weaving 23-yard run by Reynolds.

Then in the second quarter, the Pirates started to take control. Collinsville started at its 36 and Luis Hernandez would hit Nathan Bocanegra for 35 yards to the one. Shelby scored from there and Luis Hernandez added the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14.

Jake Boswell followed with an interception to give the Pirates possession on the S&S 16-yard line. Shelby capped that drive with a 15-yard TD run.

A fumble by the Rams cost them a chance at another score and the Pirates padded their lead on Justin Hernandez’s 38-yard touchdown catch with just over four minutes to go in the half. He finished with four receptions for 101 yards.

Shelby, who finished with 21 carries for 172 yards, scored his third touchdown of the quarter, this time from 43 yards out, to give Collinsville a 34-21 advantage.

S&S gained a little momentum in the final minute of the second quarter when Joey Baggs broke loose for a 65-yard touchdown run along the left sideline with 23 seconds remaining in the half.

Baggs led S&S with 10 carries for 114 yards while Devin Jackson added 14 carries for 60 yards and also recovered a fumble on defense and Reynolds chipped in 10 carries for 49 yards. Cannen Fellegy had a team-high four catches for 55 yards.

The Rams kept Collinsville scoreless in the third and S&S was down by just six after offensive lineman Matt Billmeier recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the middle of the frame.

The margin remained there until late in the contest. S&S was deep in its own end and trying to drive for the go-ahead score but Sheppard came up with a seven-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:08 left to seal the win.

It was the second straight week a late pick-six allowed Collinsville to clinch a victory.