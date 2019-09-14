WHITESBORO — Hudson Graham was 12-of-15 for 151 yards and three touchdowns and also ran six times for 47 yards and a score as Gunter raced to an early lead in a 49-7 victory against Whitesboro in non-district action.

David Denton caught four passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns and returned a fumble seven yards for a score, Peyton Lowe had a pair of catches for 58 yards and a TD and also returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown and Clayton Reed returned a blocked field goal 70 yards for a score for Gunter (2-1), which bounced back from its first regular season loss since 2015. The Tigers host Pilot Point on Friday.

Jake Smith scored in the fourth quarter to help avoid the shutout for Whitesboro (1-2), which plays at Farmersville on Friday.

Pottsboro 39, Muenster 12

In Muenster, Cy Shope ran 10 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns as Pottsboro defeated Muenster in non-district action.

Braden Plyler completed 7-of-11 passes for 129 yards with three touchdowns and an interception and also ran nine times for 92 yards and a score, Titus Lyons caught a pair of passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns and Ezra Fritts finished with two catches for 44 yards and a TD for Pottsboro (3-0), which hosts Aubrey on Friday to close out non-district play.

The Cardinals scored all their points in the first half and Muenster didn’t get on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.

Jonathan Wheeler had 11 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets and Muenster returned a fumble for a score.

Whitewright 42, Como-Pickton 6

In Como, Marshall Mangrum threw for 220 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 47 yards as Whitewright rolled past Como-Pickton in non-district action.

Dylan Cordell had two catches for 93 yards and a touchdown to go with five carries for 71 yards and a TD, Aaron Pitt finished with three catches for 59 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Xy-Rion Daniels added eight carries for 41 yards and a touchdown for Whitewright (2-1), which has already matched its win total from last season. The Tigers host Lindsay on Friday.

Cameron Ray scored in the second quarter for Como-Pickton (0-3).

Maud 34, Tom Bean 26

In Tom Bean, Lance Pauler threw three touchdown passes but the Tomcats’ comeback attempt came up short in a non-district loss to Maud.

Jesse Amberson had two of the TD catches, including one for 97 yards, while Kaleb Graham had the other and Patrick Fitzgerald scored on the ground for Tom Bean (0-3), which hosts Wolfe City on Friday.

The game was tied at eight at half-time before Maud (1-1) built a 28-8 advantage with eight minutes to go.

Sacred Heart 22, Tioga 18

In Muenster, Marshall Lease had nine catches for 101 yards and a touchdown during Tioga’s non-district loss against Muenster Sacred Heart.

Lease also ran three times for 40 yards and a score, Caleb McKinney finished with five receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown and Reagan Mejia was 15-of-21 passing for 199 and two TDs for Tioga (1-2), which hosts Celeste on Friday.

The Bulldogs tied the score at six at halftime and were down 14-12 early in the fourth. Sacred Heart (3-0) scored again before Tioga pulled within four with just over a minute remaining but could not complete the comeback.