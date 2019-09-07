LITTLE ELM — Kylie Jackman had 16 kills, 10 digs, seven aces and four blocks as the Sherman Lady Bearcats outlasted Denton Braswell, 27-25, 15-25, 25-15, 26-28, 15-11, in non-district action.

Avery Charske added eight kills, Ryan Dobbs totaled four blocks Jazmyne Aguilar collected 14 digs to go with five aces and Samantha Graham finished with 27 assists and 15 digs for Sherman (4-22), which hosts Gainesville on Tuesday.

Pilot Point 3, Denison 0

In Pilot Point, Taryn Gaines had eight kills and four digs for Denison but Pilot Point defeated the Lady Yellow Jackets, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13, in non-district.

Elizabeth Linwood added four kills and five digs, Laney Muirhead put down four kills, Kenzie Clark handed out six assists to go with eight digs, Maddie Marr chipped in six assists and Cheyenne Grant and Rylie Buttrill each collected five digs for Denison (12-14), which hosts Nocona on Tuesday.

Pottsboro 3, Whitewright 0

In Pottsboro, Hannah Fellinger had seven kills, 12 digs and two blocks as the Lady Cardinals defeated Whitewright, 25-10, 25-14, 25-23, in non-district action.

Hadley Williams totaled six kills, eight assists and six digs, Taylor Hayes put down six kills, Caroline Nix and Sammy Wallis each added four kills and Hannah Graley handed out 10 assists for Pottsboro (14-11), which hosts the Red River Rattlers on Tuesday.

Whitesboro 3, Alvord 2

In Alvord, Libby Langford had 14 kills and 11 digs as Whitesboro rallied past Alvord, 24-26, 13-25, 25-16, 25-7, 15-8, in non-district action.

Cortlyn Cobb added nine kills and four digs, Aubri Falco totaled 15 assists, six digs, four kills and three aces, Elly Harper finished with 13 assists, 11 digs and three aces, BreAnn Beste and Chesney Wolfe each collected 10 digs and Ashlee Hensley chipped in seven digs for Whitesboro, which plays at Valley View on Tuesday.

Gunter 3, North Lamar 0

In Gunter, Rayanna Mauldin had 12 kills as the Lady Tigers defeated Paris North Lamar, 25-22, 25-18, 25-19, in non-district action.

Shae Pruiett added eight kills, five digs and Jacee Childers finished with 35 assists, five digs and two aces for Gunter (17-10), which plays at Tioga on Tuesday to close out non-district play.

Valley View 3, Bells 2

In Bells, Bella Smith had 13 kills, five digs and three blocks for Bells but Valley View outlasted the Lady Panthers for a 26-24, 16-25, 25-15, 20-25, 17-15 win in non-district action.

Gabby Smith added 11 kills and six digs, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 27 assists to go with three kills, Jaiden Tocquigny put down three kills and Mia Moore collected 12 digs for Bells, which hosts Dodd City on Tuesday.

Poolville 3, Tom Bean 1

In Tom Bean, Chloe Farrer had five kills, six digs and three blocks for the Lady Tomcats but Poolville earned a 17-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15 win over Tom Bean in non-district action.

Laramie Worley added five kills and four digs, Raylynn Adams finished with 20 assists, five aces and four digs, Taylor Whitehurst collected 20 digs and Shelby Mason totaled 10 digs and four aces for Tom Bean, which hosts Bonham on Tuesday.

TAPPS District 2-3A

Rockwall Heritage 3, Texoma Christian 0

In Rockwall, T’a nne Boyd had five kills and three blocks for Texoma Christian but Rockwall Heritage defeated the Lady Eagles, 25-16, 25-14, 25-12, in district action.

Jenna Fortenberry added four blocks and Drew House finished with six digs for Texoma Christian (5-4, 1-1), which plays at Dallas Covenant on Tuesday.