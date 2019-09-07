The McNeil Mavericks were playing on their home field for the first time in 2019 and any fan that was caught up in traffic or made the mistake of looking down the their phone ended up missing something special early on against the Glenn Grizzlies.

Winston Hutchison had a monster game rushing for 268 yards and four touchdowns while the Mavs (1-1) defense forced three turnovers and he special teams had a fumble return for a touchdown to help McNeil down Grizzlies (0-2) 48-29 on Friday at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.

“We just continued to practice hard, our kids practiced hard,” McNeil head coach Howard McMahan said. “Our focus was on eliminating our mistakes and working on us regardless of who was on the field.”

Winston amassed those numbers on 20 carries, Luke Hutchison completed 7 of 10 passes fo 93 yards for a passing touchdown to go along with a rushing score and Blake Hanke had a receiving touchdown to go along with a special teams score as the Mavs won their first game of the season..

Grizzlies senior running back Julian Morris led the Glenn offense going for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and Drew McGuire helped out completing 8 of 17 passes for 147 yards.

Winston and the McNeil offensive line made the Glenn defense pay once he got into the second level and into space as the senior broke free for touchdown runs from 78, 50 and 53 yards out to help put the Mavs ahead by three touchdowns heading into the locker rooms for halftime.

Winston’s first half stat line alone would have made for a productive day for any running back rushing for 206 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.

“He’s a special kid, he has things you can’t coach, but it starts up front,” McMahan said. “Those big men up front they worked and they did a great job.”

After Winston got the first touchdown of the game, Henke doubled the lead to 14-0 by not only booting the ball on the ensuing kickoff, but hustling down for an 18-yard scoop and score.

“It’s devastating that you’re two touchdowns behind before you touch the football,” Glenn head coach Rob Schoenfield said. “But, I know the character of the men that play for us and they fought the whole time.”

The Mavs defense proved opportunistic as Trent Patterson had an early second quarter interception and McNeil stalled a Glenn drive by recovering a fumble on its own five to preserve the 28-7 halftime lead.

McNeil’s defense and special teams also turned up in another big drive after Glen marched to the Mavs 36 as Courtland Savage came up with a four-yard sack and Cody Davis blocked a Glenn punt on the next play.

Winston got his fourth touchdown of the night late in the third quarter. That score was sandwiched between a 49-yard scoring connection from Luke to Hanke and 34-yard scoring scamper from Luke that made the score 48-14 McNeil midway through the fourth quarter.

Glenn’s offense did find the end zone on the last two drives of the game that were capped by a one-yard rushing scores by Shamir Nichols and Rondrick Stubblefield.