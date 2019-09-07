WHITESBORO — Jacob Hermes’ touchdown run tied the game for Whitesboro but Aubrey scored twice in the fourth quarter to beat the Bearcats, 21-7, in non-district action in the first game on the newly-installed turf at Bearcat Stadium.

Whitesboro (1-1) will host Gunter on Friday.

Martavious Hill had a pair of touchdown runs for Aubrey (1-1), giving the Chaparrals a 7-0 lead in the second quarter and then clinching the victory with his second at the 1:20 mark of the fourth quarter.

After Hermes’ one-yard TD run sent the game to the third quarter tied at seven, J.J. Cooke had a touchdown run that put the Chaps, who host Pilot Point on Friday, ahead to stay in the fourth quarter.

Sunnyvale 52, Van Alstyne 13

In Sunnyvale, Jaden Mahan had five carries for 36 yards and a touchdown during Van Alstyne’s non-district loss against Sunnyvale.

Jake Carroll added six carries for 21 yards and a TD and Zach Moncier finished with two catches for 35 yards for Van Alstyne (1-1), which totaled 187 yards. The Panthers

Devin Sterling had 43 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries, Alex Luna totaled seven carries for 91 yards and two scores and Trip McAda threw a TD pass to Noah McDill for Sunnyvale (2-0).

Wolfe City 26, Bells 21

In Wolfe City, Wrangler Priest ran for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 10 carries for Bells but Wolfe City scored twice in the fourth quarter to rally past the Panthers in non-district action.

Hank Weaver returned a fumble for a touchdown early in the fourth to give Bells (0-2) a 21-12 advantage. Bo Baker added 10 carries for 48 yards and Konder Morris chipped in 38 yards on five attempts.

But Dylan Wilson, who had 21 carries for 112 yards, scored on the ensuing possession for Wolfe City (1-1), which was down by three after the two-point conversion failed and then he had the game-winning TD minutes later.

Blue Ridge 42, Tioga 13

In Tioga, Kaleb Scott ran 25 times for 171 yards and a touchdown during Tioga’s loss against Blue Ridge in non-district action.

Ryan Montgomery added nine carries for 21 yards and a touchdown while Marshall Lease finished with four catches for 28 yards for Tioga (1-1), which plays at Muenster Sacred Heart on Friday.

Blue Ridge (1-1) led 14-0 after the first quarter and was up 28-7 going into the second half.

Honey Grove 48, Whitewright 20

In Honey Grove, Marshall Mangrum threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a score for Whitewright but Honey Grove earned a non-district victory against the Tigers.

Mangrum ran 12 times for 118 yards and was 8-of-22 passing for 139 yards and an interception, Aaron Pitt added four catches for 54 yards and Ryne Godbey caught a 48-yard TD pass for Whitewright (1-1), which plays at Como-Pickton on Friday.

Trel Pruitt led Honey Grove (2-0) with 24 carries for 233 yards and five touchdowns while Jacob Caffee finished with 130 yards and a score on 12 carries.

Prairiland 26, Tom Bean 6

In Pattonville, Kaleb Graham’s fourth-quarter touchdown run allowed the Tomcats to avoid the shutout against Prairiland in non-district action.

Tom Bean (0-2) will host Maud on Friday night.

Eli Rolen caught three touchdown passes from Connor Sessums to pace Prairiland (1-1), which had a 20-0 lead at half-time.