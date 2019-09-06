Herald Democrat

Friday

Sep 6, 2019 at 12:01 AM Sep 6, 2019 at 11:54 PM


7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA


McK. North 0-0 2-0 44 42


Sherman 0-0 1-1 41 46


Texas High 0-0 1-1 35 28


John Tyler 0-0 0-1 17 39


W. Mesquite 0-0 0-2 41 109


Wylie East 0-0 0-2 31 97


Mes. Poteet 0-0 0-2 52 104


Friday, Sept. 6


Sherman 28, FW Brewer 17


Waxahachie 53, Mesquite Poteet 46


Texas High 28, Arkansas High 7


McKinney North 68, Justin Northwest 65


Lancaster 64, West Mesquite 20


North Forney 56, Wylie East 7


Saturday, Sept. 7


John Tyler at Tyler Lee


Thursday, Sept. 12


Sherman at Frisco Liberty (at The Star)


Mansfield Summit at Mesquite Poteet


Friday, Sept. 13


Liberty-Eylau at Texas High


West Mesquite at Keller Timber Creek


Dallas Woodrow Wilson at Wylie East


Longview at John Tyler


Frisco Wakeland at McKinney North


7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA


F. Leb. Trail 0-0 2-0 67 24


Frisco High 0-0 2-0 93 58


Denison 0-0 1-1 63 66


Princeton 0-0 1-1 89 77


D. Braswell 0-0 1-1 78 69


F. Memorial 0-0 1-1 36 63


F. Reedy 0-0 1-1 36 55


Lovejoy 0-0 1-1 44 40


Lake Dallas 0-0 1-1 58 37


Thursday, Sept. 5


Frisco Lebanon Trail 24, FW Arlington Heights 6


Friday, Sept. 6


Burleson Centennial 53, Denison 34


Burleson 42, Denton Braswell 30


Lake Dallas 24, Frisco Centennial 0


Lovejoy 34, Sulphur Springs 27


Frisco High 48, Melissa 41


Red Oak 77, Princeton 48


Frisco Independence 49, Frisco Memorial 20


The Colony 48, Frisco Reedy 19


Friday, Sept. 13


Denison at Frisco Lebanon Trail*


Frisco High at Denton Braswell*


Lake Dallas at Frisco Reedy*


Frisco Memorial at Lovejoy*


(Princeton bye)


4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA


Pilot Point 0-0 2-0 85 7


Whitesboro 0-0 1-1 27 28


Boyd 0-0 1-1 59 13


Paradise 0-0 1-1 71 48


Ponder 0-0 1-1 41 68


Brock 0-0 1-1 21 17


Bowie 0-0 0-2 25 100


Friday, Sept. 6


Aubrey 21, Whitesboro 7


Pilot Point 25, Krum 0


Brock 21, Iowa Park 7


Holliday 13, Boyd 7


City View 47, Ponder 6


Henrietta 22, Paradise 16


Bridgeport 54, Bowie 19


Friday, Sept. 13


Gunter at Whitesboro


Ponder at Nocona


Lake Worth at Boyd


Argyle Liberty Christian at Brock


Pilot Point at Aubrey


Jacksboro at Paradise


Henrietta at Bowie


5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA


Pottsboro 0-0 2-0 65 22


Van Alstyne 0-0 1-1 47 76


Howe 0-0 1-1 60 49


Commerce 0-0 1-1 58 49


Lone Oak 0-0 1-1 64 70


Bonham 0-0 0-2 37 100


Rains 0-0 0-2 10 104


Friday, Sept. 6


Pottsboro 27, Gunter 14


Howe 39, S&S 14


Commerce 35, Leonard 22


Community 56, Bonham 21


Sunnyvale 52, Van Alstyne 13


Lone Oak 50, Chisum 41


Malakoff 76, Rains 7


Friday, Sept. 13


Howe at Bells


Pottsboro at Muenster


Anna at Van Alstyne


Leonard at Bonham


Community at Commerce


Edgewood at Lone Oak


Rains at Cooper


5-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA


City View 0-0 2-0 93 18


Gunter 0-0 1-1 36 48


Henrietta 0-0 1-1 44 46


Holliday 0-0 1-1 41 42


Nocona 0-0 1-1 40 72


S&S 0-0 0-2 40 94


Callisburg 0-0 0-2 21 65


Friday, Sept. 6


Pottsboro 27, Gunter 14


Howe 39, S&S 14


Millsap 21, Callisburg 0


Nocona 40, Venus 20


Holliday 13, Boyd 7


Henrietta 22, Paradise 16


City View 47, Ponder 6


Friday, Sept. 13


Gunter at Whitesboro


Collinsville at S&S


Ponder at Nocona


Callisburg at Lindsay


Henrietta at Bowie


Seymour at City View


Holliday at Windthorst


9-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA


Whitewright 0-0 1-1 41 68


Leonard 0-0 1-1 50 61


Cooper 0-0 1-1 66 56


Blue Ridge 0-0 1-1 55 59


Prairiland 0-0 1-1 26 41


Bells 0-0 0-2 51 64


Chisum 0-0 0-2 41 114


Friday, Sept. 6


Honey Grove 48, Whitewright 20


Blue Ridge 42 Tioga 13


Wolfe City 26, Bells 21


Commerce 35, Leonard 22


Rivercrest 49, Cooper 20


Prairiland 26, Tom Bean 6


Lone Oak 50, Chisum 41


Friday, Sept. 13


Howe at Bells


Celeste at Blue Ridge


Leonard at Bonham


Whitewright at Como-Pickton


Prairiland at Clarksville


Rains at Cooper


Chisum at Winnsboro


5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA


Trenton 0-0 2-0 72 6


Celeste 0-0 1-1 60 34


Collinsville 0-0 1-1 27 20


Valley View 0-0 1-1 50 55


Tom Bean 0-0 0-2 12 33


Friday, Sept. 6


Collinsville 21, Boles 12


Prairiland 26, Tom Bean 6


Cumby 22, Celeste 13


Valley View 36, Willow Park Trinity 6


Trenton 52, Inspired Vision 0


Friday, Sept. 13


Collinsville at S&S


Celeste at Blue Ridge


Dallas A+ Academy at Trenton


Maud at Tom Bean


Valley View at FW Christian


9-2A (II) Dist Year PF PA


x-Cumby 0-0 2-0 70 31


x-Tioga 0-0 1-1 20 48


x-Muenster 0-0 1-1 48 31


x-Era 0-0 0-2 12 88


x-clinched playoff spot


Friday, Sept. 6


Blue Ridge 42, Tioga 13


Cumby 22, Celeste 13


Lindsay 24, Muenster 22


Sacred Heart 36, Era 12


Friday, Sept. 13


Tioga at Sacred Heart


Pottsboro at Muenster


Wolfe City at Cumby


Era at Chico