7-5A (I) Dist Year PF PA
McK. North 0-0 2-0 44 42
Sherman 0-0 1-1 41 46
Texas High 0-0 1-1 35 28
John Tyler 0-0 0-1 17 39
W. Mesquite 0-0 0-2 41 109
Wylie East 0-0 0-2 31 97
Mes. Poteet 0-0 0-2 52 104
Friday, Sept. 6
Sherman 28, FW Brewer 17
Waxahachie 53, Mesquite Poteet 46
Texas High 28, Arkansas High 7
McKinney North 68, Justin Northwest 65
Lancaster 64, West Mesquite 20
North Forney 56, Wylie East 7
Saturday, Sept. 7
John Tyler at Tyler Lee
Thursday, Sept. 12
Sherman at Frisco Liberty (at The Star)
Mansfield Summit at Mesquite Poteet
Friday, Sept. 13
Liberty-Eylau at Texas High
West Mesquite at Keller Timber Creek
Dallas Woodrow Wilson at Wylie East
Longview at John Tyler
Frisco Wakeland at McKinney North
7-5A (II) Dist Year PF PA
F. Leb. Trail 0-0 2-0 67 24
Frisco High 0-0 2-0 93 58
Denison 0-0 1-1 63 66
Princeton 0-0 1-1 89 77
D. Braswell 0-0 1-1 78 69
F. Memorial 0-0 1-1 36 63
F. Reedy 0-0 1-1 36 55
Lovejoy 0-0 1-1 44 40
Lake Dallas 0-0 1-1 58 37
Thursday, Sept. 5
Frisco Lebanon Trail 24, FW Arlington Heights 6
Friday, Sept. 6
Burleson Centennial 53, Denison 34
Burleson 42, Denton Braswell 30
Lake Dallas 24, Frisco Centennial 0
Lovejoy 34, Sulphur Springs 27
Frisco High 48, Melissa 41
Red Oak 77, Princeton 48
Frisco Independence 49, Frisco Memorial 20
The Colony 48, Frisco Reedy 19
Friday, Sept. 13
Denison at Frisco Lebanon Trail*
Frisco High at Denton Braswell*
Lake Dallas at Frisco Reedy*
Frisco Memorial at Lovejoy*
(Princeton bye)
4-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Pilot Point 0-0 2-0 85 7
Whitesboro 0-0 1-1 27 28
Boyd 0-0 1-1 59 13
Paradise 0-0 1-1 71 48
Ponder 0-0 1-1 41 68
Brock 0-0 1-1 21 17
Bowie 0-0 0-2 25 100
Friday, Sept. 6
Aubrey 21, Whitesboro 7
Pilot Point 25, Krum 0
Brock 21, Iowa Park 7
Holliday 13, Boyd 7
City View 47, Ponder 6
Henrietta 22, Paradise 16
Bridgeport 54, Bowie 19
Friday, Sept. 13
Gunter at Whitesboro
Ponder at Nocona
Lake Worth at Boyd
Argyle Liberty Christian at Brock
Pilot Point at Aubrey
Jacksboro at Paradise
Henrietta at Bowie
5-3A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Pottsboro 0-0 2-0 65 22
Van Alstyne 0-0 1-1 47 76
Howe 0-0 1-1 60 49
Commerce 0-0 1-1 58 49
Lone Oak 0-0 1-1 64 70
Bonham 0-0 0-2 37 100
Rains 0-0 0-2 10 104
Friday, Sept. 6
Pottsboro 27, Gunter 14
Howe 39, S&S 14
Commerce 35, Leonard 22
Community 56, Bonham 21
Sunnyvale 52, Van Alstyne 13
Lone Oak 50, Chisum 41
Malakoff 76, Rains 7
Friday, Sept. 13
Howe at Bells
Pottsboro at Muenster
Anna at Van Alstyne
Leonard at Bonham
Community at Commerce
Edgewood at Lone Oak
Rains at Cooper
5-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
City View 0-0 2-0 93 18
Gunter 0-0 1-1 36 48
Henrietta 0-0 1-1 44 46
Holliday 0-0 1-1 41 42
Nocona 0-0 1-1 40 72
S&S 0-0 0-2 40 94
Callisburg 0-0 0-2 21 65
Friday, Sept. 6
Pottsboro 27, Gunter 14
Howe 39, S&S 14
Millsap 21, Callisburg 0
Nocona 40, Venus 20
Holliday 13, Boyd 7
Henrietta 22, Paradise 16
City View 47, Ponder 6
Friday, Sept. 13
Gunter at Whitesboro
Collinsville at S&S
Ponder at Nocona
Callisburg at Lindsay
Henrietta at Bowie
Seymour at City View
Holliday at Windthorst
9-3A (II) Dist Year PF PA
Whitewright 0-0 1-1 41 68
Leonard 0-0 1-1 50 61
Cooper 0-0 1-1 66 56
Blue Ridge 0-0 1-1 55 59
Prairiland 0-0 1-1 26 41
Bells 0-0 0-2 51 64
Chisum 0-0 0-2 41 114
Friday, Sept. 6
Honey Grove 48, Whitewright 20
Blue Ridge 42 Tioga 13
Wolfe City 26, Bells 21
Commerce 35, Leonard 22
Rivercrest 49, Cooper 20
Prairiland 26, Tom Bean 6
Lone Oak 50, Chisum 41
Friday, Sept. 13
Howe at Bells
Celeste at Blue Ridge
Leonard at Bonham
Whitewright at Como-Pickton
Prairiland at Clarksville
Rains at Cooper
Chisum at Winnsboro
5-2A (I) Dist Year PF PA
Trenton 0-0 2-0 72 6
Celeste 0-0 1-1 60 34
Collinsville 0-0 1-1 27 20
Valley View 0-0 1-1 50 55
Tom Bean 0-0 0-2 12 33
Friday, Sept. 6
Collinsville 21, Boles 12
Prairiland 26, Tom Bean 6
Cumby 22, Celeste 13
Valley View 36, Willow Park Trinity 6
Trenton 52, Inspired Vision 0
Friday, Sept. 13
Collinsville at S&S
Celeste at Blue Ridge
Dallas A+ Academy at Trenton
Maud at Tom Bean
Valley View at FW Christian
9-2A (II) Dist Year PF PA
x-Cumby 0-0 2-0 70 31
x-Tioga 0-0 1-1 20 48
x-Muenster 0-0 1-1 48 31
x-Era 0-0 0-2 12 88
x-clinched playoff spot
Friday, Sept. 6
Blue Ridge 42, Tioga 13
Cumby 22, Celeste 13
Lindsay 24, Muenster 22
Sacred Heart 36, Era 12
Friday, Sept. 13
Tioga at Sacred Heart
Pottsboro at Muenster
Wolfe City at Cumby
Era at Chico