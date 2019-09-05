ROUND ROCK—There was a shortage of fans, but no shortage of drama Wednesday night in the opening game of the Pacific Coast League semifinals.

Trailing 4-2 in the 11th inning, the Round Rock Express rallied for three runs — all with two outs — to edge the Iowa Cubs 5-4.

Chas McCormick provided the winning, walk-off blow with a two-run single, scoring Jamie Ritchie and Alex De Goti. It was McCormick's third hit of the night.

The I-Cubs broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the 11th on an error by second baseman De Goti that scored a run. Trent Giambrone's sacrifice fly made it 4-2.

Round Rock will try for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five semifinal series Thursday night at Dell Diamond with Brandon Bielak, 11-4 with a 4.22 ERA over two levels this year, opposing Tyson Miller (7-8, 4.35).

Dell Diamond suffered from a severe lack of postseason atmosphere in the opener. The Express ranked third in the PCL with an average of 8,542 tickets sold per home date. The announced attendance for Game 1 was 1,560, with the actual crowd an estimated 800 to 900.

Express officials attributed the small audience to a lack of run-up time for marketing and ticket sales (the team didn't clinch its playoff spot until Labor Day weekend) and playing on a school night.

The Express went eight innings in Game 1 against four I-Cubs pitchers without reaching home plate.

Round Rock left fielder Drew Ferguson pounded a two-run, second-inning homer following a Nick Tanielu double that for a long time looked like it would be enough to hold up. Ferguson finished with three hits.

The Express blew a golden opportunity in the seventh inning, loading the bases with one out. Jack Mayfield lined out to second and Taylor Jones flied to left to end the threat.

Round Rock starter Kent Emanuel, one of the hottest arms in the league this summer, turned in a sparkling outing. He went toe-to-toe with Colin Rea, the Pacific Coast League right-handed pitcher of the year. Emanuel, the former North Carolina Tar Heels standout, worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, two runs and striking out a season-high 10 batters.

Emanuel set down the first 10 Iowa batters without incident before Johnny Field doubled in the fourth. Field added a triple his next time up and scored on a sacrifice fly by P.J. Higgins to finally break through in the sixth. Charcer Burks' sacrifice fly in the seventh tied the score.