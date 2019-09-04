Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Sherman at FW Brewer

Where: Brewer Bear Stadium

When: 7 p.m.

Broadcast: KMAD 102.5 FM

Records: Sherman 0-1; Brewer 0-1

Last week: Sherman lost 29-13 to Denison; Brewer lost 45-26 to V.R. Eaton

Series: Tied 1-1

Last season: Brewer won 24-21

Players to watch: Sherman: WR Jacoby Hunt, LB Brandon Bonilla; Brewer: RB C.J. Houston, DL Isaac Vielma

Notable: Sherman is looking to avoid an 0-2 start for the second straight season … Brewer won last year’s meeting on a touchdown with 1:52 left … Brewer allowed a pair of 100-yard rushers last week against Eaton.

Burleson Centennial at Denison

Where: Munson Stadium

When: 7 p.m.

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM

Records: Burleson Centennial 1-0; Denison 1-0

Last week: Burleson Centennial won 34-21 against Corsicana; Denison won 29-13 against Sherman

Series: Burleson Centennial leads 1-0

Last season: Burleson Centennial won 52-49

Players to watch: Burleson Centennial: RB Jaylon Jackson, DB Chase Phillips: Denison: RB Asa Osbourn, LB Javonte Briscoe

Notable: Last year’s game avoided overtime when Centennial had a field goal ruled good in the closing minutes despite it not going through the uprights … Denison is seeking a 2-0 start for the second time in three seasons … Centennial lost against Denison’s district foe Frisco Reedy in the region semifinals last season.

Aubrey at Whitesboro

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Aubrey 0-1; Whitesboro 1-0

Last week: Aubrey lost 34-24 to Van Alstyne; Whitesboro won 20-7 against Anna

Series: Whitesboro leads 10-3

Last season: Whitesboro won 37-0

Players to watch: Aubrey: RB Martavious Hill, DB Jackson Jennings; Whitesboro: QB Cade Acker, DB Major Ledbetter

Notable: The game will be the first on Whitesboro’s newly-installed turf field … Whitesboro has won seven straight in the series, dating back to Aubrey’s last victory over the Bearcats in 2009 … Aubrey allowed three touchdowns of at least 52 yards in the loss to Van Alstyne.

Pottsboro at Gunter

Where: Tiger Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM / www.guntertexas.com

Records: Pottsboro 1-0; Gunter 1-0

Last week: Pottsboro won 38-8 against North Lamar; Gunter won 22-21 against Daingerfield

Series: Gunter leads 10-5

Last season: Gunter won 27-0

Players to watch: Pottsboro: WR Titus Lyons, LB Zach Wideman; Gunter: WR David Denton, DB Grant McAfee

Notable: Gunter has shut out Pottsboro the past two seasons … A late two-point conversion against Daingerfield kept the Tigers’ regular-season win streak alive, pushing it to 35 straight … Pottsboro is trying for a 2-0 start for the first time since 2015. Gunter has kept them from achieving that the past three seasons.

S&S at Howe

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: S&S 0-1; Howe 0-1

Last week: S&S lost 55-26 against Paradise; Howe lost 35-21 against Ponder

Series: Howe leads 24-10

Last season: Howe won 41-20

Players to watch: S&S: RB Joey Baggs, DL Elyjah Herrin-Baze; Howe: RB Caiden Harmon, LB Steven Waldrip

Notable: S&S scored more points in its 2019 opener than it did in any of its games last season … The Rams will be trying to break a 12-game losing streak dating back to 2017 … Howe is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Van Alstyne at Sunnyvale

Where: Raider Stadium

Records: Van Alstyne: 1-0; Sunnyvale: 1-0

Series: Sunnyvale leads 6-0

Last week: Van Alstyne won 34-24 against Aubrey; Sunnyvale won 50-0 against Kemp

Last season: Sunnyvale won 38-15

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: WR Drelin Davis, LB Dalton McCaslin; Sunnyvale: QB Trip McAda, LB Jake Taylor

Notable: This is the sixth straight season the two teams have met, with the first three coming in the playoffs … Van Alstyne had three touchdowns of more than 52 yards last week against Aubrey … Sunnyvale has won 11 straight regular-season games.

Whitewright at Honey Grove

Where: Warrior Field

Records: Whitewright 1-0; Honey Grove 1-0

Last week: Whitewright won 21-20 against Clarksville; Honey Grove won 38-30 against Bells

Series: Whitewright leads 26-20-1

Last season: Honey Grove won 32-6

Players to watch: Whitewright: RB Dylan Cordell, DB Aaron Pitt; Honey Grove: RB Trel Pruitt, LB Elijah Patterson

Notable: The Tigers will seek their first 2-0 start since 2015 … Whitewright topped Clarksville on a touchdown in the final minutes last week … Pruitt had the deciding TD in the fourth quarter as the Warriors topped Bells to open their season.

Bells at Wolfe City

Where: Don Howard Stadium

Records: Bells 0-1; Wolfe City 0-1

Last week: Bells lost 38-30 against Honey Grove; Wolfe City lost 28-26 in double overtime against Leonard

Series: Wolfe City leads 23-7

Last season: Wolfe City won 30-14

Players to watch: Bells: RB Konder Morris, LB Canyon Payne; Wolfe City: RB Dylan Wilson, DB Cody Belleville

Notable: Bells had three players with double-digit carries and another come close with eight in last week’s loss … The Panthers are looking to avoid an 0-2 start for the first time since 2012 … Wolfe City was stopped on a two-point conversion as it tried to force a third overtime last week against Leonard.

Boles at Collinsville

Where: W.L. Stephenson Sports Complex

Records: Boles 0-1; Collinsville 0-1

Last week: Boles lost 51-26 against Scurry-Rosser; Collinsville lost 8-6 against Sacred Heart

Series: Collinsville leads 4-1

Last meeting: 2011 (Collinsville won 46-0 in bi-district round)

Players to watch: Boles: RB Alec Hedges, LB Gregory Blackwell; Collinsville: QB Luis Hernandez, DB Justin Hernandez

Notable: The game between the schools last season was cancelled due to storms … Collinsville was held to its lowest point total in 17 games … Boles also has a new head coach this season.

Tom Bean at Prairiland

Where: Patriot Stadium

Records: Tom Bean 0-1; Prairiland 0-1

Last week: Tom Bean lost 7-6 against Tioga; Prairiland lost 35-0 to DeKalb

Series: Tom Bean leads 1-0

Last season: Tom Bean won 30-20

Players to watch: Tom Bean: RB Kaleb Graham, DB Bryce Clark; Prairiland: WR Brylee Galloway, DB Noah Mayo

Notable: Tom Bean forced five turnovers, including four interceptions with two by Clark, in the loss last week against Tioga … The Tomcats are looking to avoid an 0-2 start for the third time in the past four seasons … Prairiland has finished 1-9 in each of the past two seasons.

Blue Ridge at Tioga

Where: Bulldog Field

Records: Blue Ridge 0-1; Tioga: 1-0

Last week: Blue Ridge lost 46-13 against City View; Tioga won 7-6 against Tom Bean

Series: Blue Ridge leads 1-0

Last season: Blue Ridge won 38-0

Players to watch: Blue Ridge: RB Garrett Mathers, DB Christian Enloe: Tioga: RB Kaleb Scott, DB Marshall Lease

Notable: Tioga has already matched its win total from last season … Scott made the tackle on Tom Bean’s two-point conversion try to save the win for the Bulldogs … Blue Ridge had just 125 yards of offense in its season-opener.