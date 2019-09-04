DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State cross country will head into the season picked to finish fifth in the Great American Conference.

The Savage Storm garner the fifth-place selection after a fifth-place finish in the GAC Championship meet a season ago.

SE picked up 77 points in the poll, which is voted upon by the league’s coaches, falling in behind Southern Arkansas.

Oklahoma Baptist picked up 10 first-place votes to repeat as conference champions while East Central earned one first-place nod and finished second while Harding had the final first-place vote in third.

Southeastern returns its top seven finishers from the 2018 GAC Championship meet, led by Rebekah Christman, who earned All-GAC honors while running a 19:11.0 to finish 13th in the race individually.