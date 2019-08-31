Kylie Jackman had 16 kills and 18 digs for Sherman but Little Elm rallied past the Lady Bearcats, 25-22, 23-25, 30-32, 25-15, 15-9, in non-district action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Avery Charske totaled 12 kills, 28 assists and 16 digs, Jazmyne Aguilar collected 24 digs and Ryan Dobbs finished with six blocks for Sherman (3-20), which hosts Paris on Tuesday.

Tom Bean 3, S&S 0

In Sadler, Laramie Worley had six kills, four aces and three digs as Tom Bean defeated S&S, 25-22, 25-19, 25-9, in non-district action.

Chloe Farrer totaled 10 digs, four kills and a pair of blocks, Kyndle Selman put down six kills, Raylynn Adams handed out 29 assists to go with nine digs, Taylor Whitehurst collected 18 digs, Emma Lowing chipped in three kills and four digs and Shelby Mason finished with 11 digs for Tom Bean, which hosts the Red River Rattlers on Tuesday.

Chelsea McDonald had seven kills and four blocks, Chasey Harden handed out 10 assists, Sydney Ringger chipped in three kills and two aces and Trinity Arrington put down three kills for S&S, which plays at Gainesville on Tuesday.

Tioga 3, Whitesboro 0

In Tioga, Nicole Hill had 11 kills as Tioga defeated Whitesboro, 25-18, 25-19, 25-18, in non-district action.

Kassady Vandagriff chipped in 10 kills, Carly Hough added nine kills and Katy Jordan handed out 21 assists for Tioga, which plays at Poolville on Tuesday.

Libby Langford had 11 kills and five digs, Karley Wolf and Cortlyn Cobb each put down six kills, Elly Harper totaled 10 assists and nine digs, Aubri Falco handed out 10 assists, Ashlee Hensley collected 13 digs and Chesney Wolf finished with 11 digs for Whitesboro, which hosts Nocona on Tuesday.

Collinsville 3, Howe 0

In Collinsville, Lexie Martin had 17 kills and three aces as Collinsville defeated Howe, 25-29, 25-21, 25-20, in non-district action.

Carrie Johnson totaled 28 assists, 17 digs and four aces, Katie Johnson added five kills and seven digs, Gracie Cavin chipped in three kills and 12 digs, Katy Claytor collected 13 and Talon Andrews finished with six digs for Collinsville (22-7), which hosts Bells on Tuesday.

Commerce-Cumby Tournament

Sunnyvale 2, Bells 0

In Cumby, the Lady Panthers closed out the Commerce-Cumby Tournament with a 25-29, 26-24 loss against Sunnyvale.

Bells started the day with a 25-13, 25-13 loss to Gateway Prep before a 25-13, 28-26 win over Leonard.

Against Sunnyvale, Bella Smith had eight kills and three digs, Gabby Smith chipped in three kills and four digs, Kayton Arnold put down three kills, Mia Moore collected six digs and Cheyenne Floyd handed out 16 assists.

Bella Smith had six kills and two blocks against Leonard while Gabby Smith added four kills, Jaiden Tocquigny and Arnold each chipped in three kills, Floyd handed out 13 assists and Moore collected six digs.

Tocquigny and Bella Smith each had three kills against Gateway Prep and Floyd finished with eight assists.

In non-district action, Bells (14-9) earned a 25-4, 25-9, 25-15 victory against Trenton.

Bella Smith had 13 kills, Gabby Smith added eight kills and four digs, Arnold chipped in six kills and four digs, Tocquigny put down six kills and Floyd handed out 30 assists.

Nocona Tournament

Gold Division

Gunter earns third place

In Nocona, the Lady Tigers finished third in the Gold Division of the Nocona Tournament with wins over Henrietta and Ponder to go with a loss against Melissa.

On the day, Beth Gilbreath had 29 kills and 21 digs, Shae Pruiett finished with 22 kills and 31 digs, Jacee Childers handed out 105 assists to go with 26 digs and Rayanna Mauldin added 28 kills and seven aces for the Lady Tigers, who will play at Melissa on Tuesday. Childers and Pruiett were named to the all-tournament team.

In non-district action at home, Gunter beat Lindsay, 24-26, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24, as Gilbreath had 16 kills and eight digs, Pruiett chipped in 12 kills and 10 digs and Childers handed out 48 assists to go with 21 digs for the Lady Tigers.