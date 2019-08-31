WHITEWRIGHT — Kylan Watson’s three-yard touchdown catch from Marshall Mangrum late in the fourth quarter and the ensuing extra point by Jair Andrade gave Whitewright a 21-20 victory over Clarksville in Kevin Wiggins’ debut as Tigers head coach.

Mangrum also ran for a touchdown and completed 9-of-15 passes for 72 yards, Dylan Cordell totaled 114 yards and a TD on 14 carries and a pair of receptions for 23 yards and Jace Andrew caught four passes for 28 yards for Whitewright.

Clarksville got to the Whitewright 30 before Aaron Pitt intercepted a pass into the end zone as time expired.

Gunter 22, Daingerfield 21

In Daingerfield, Peyton Lowe’s five-yard touchdown run with 1:27 left was followed by him catching a two-point conversion from Hudson Graham as Gunter rallied for a win against Daingerfield in the season opener.

Lowe finished with seven carries for 60 yards, Bryson Rigsby totaled 12 carries for 61 yards and two touchdowns and Mitchell Brewer chipped in six rushes for 47 yards for Gunter, which hosts Pottsboro on Friday. It was the 35th straight regular-season victory by the Tigers.

Daingerfield took a 21-0 lead just seconds into the second quarter but never found then end zone again. Ja’Kobie Craver scored twice for Daingerfield.

Pottsboro 38, North Lamar 8

In Pottsboro, Braden Plyler was 16-of-19 passing for 151 yards and three touchdowns and ran 10 times for 48 yards as Pottsboro defeated North Lamar in the season opener.

Titus Lyons had four catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns, Cy Shope totaled 86 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, Ezra Fritts caught six passes for 44 yards and a TD and Cooper Townsley ran six times for 78 yards for Pottsboro, which plays at Gunter on Friday.

The Cardinals were up 25-0 at half-time and North Lamar avoided the shutout with a TD run by Hunter Kruger with 4:15 remaining.

Honey Grove 38, Bells 30

In Bells, Wrangler Priest ran for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and returned a fumble 50 scores for a score for Bells but Honey Grove defeated the Panthers in the season-opener.

Konder Morris added 10 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown and Bo Baker finished with 16 carries for 82 yards for Bells.