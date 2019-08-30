For the second game a row, the Amarillo Sod Poodles were engaged in a slugfest with the Tulsa Drillers at Hodgetown on Thursday night.

Only this time, the Poodles got the rougher end of it by far.

Both teams hit the ball hard and often, combining for 30 hits. But most of the big ones belonged to Tulsa, as the Drillers hammered seven home runs en route to beating the Sod Poodles 14-9, and winning the final regular season series between the two teams.

Unlike the previous day's thrilling 9-8 win over Tulsa in an afternoon game capped by Buddy Reed's walk-off homer in the ninth inning, the Sod Poodles (70-64) never led against the Drillers (75-60). Tulsa led 6-0 before the Sod Poodles finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth.

Tulsa's first six runs all came on homers off Amarillo starter Kyle Lloyd. The closest the Sod Poodles got was on Reed's bases-loaded double in the bottom of the sixth that cut it to 6-4.

In the seventh, though, Tulsa's Chris Parmelee answered with a two-run homer and Cody Thomas hit his second solo shot of the game to boost the lead back to 9-4. That was just a hint as to what would happen in the ninth, when Parmelee hit his second homer of the game, a grand slam, to out it out of reach.

That made the four runs the Sod Poodles scored in the bottom of the ninth seem trivial. It also spoiled what was a big night at the plate for the Sod Poodles, who collected 17 hits, outhitting the Drillers by four hits.

The Sod Poodles will open their final regular season series at Hodgetown tonight at 7:05 p.m. when they host a four-game series with Arkansas.

Drillers 14, Sod Poodles 9

Tulsa 020 310 305 — 14 13 2

Amarillo 000 013 014 — 9 17 0

Luis Vasquez, Drew Avans (4), Yordy Cabrera (5), Stetson Allie (6), Shea Spitzbarth (8), Logan Salow (9) and Jordan Procyshen. Kyle Lloyd, Nick Kuzia (8), Ruddy Giron (9) and Luis Torrens. W—Avans 1-0. L—Lloyd 8-7. 2B—Amarillo: Buddy Reed, Ivan Castillo 2, Owen Miller, Torrens. HR—Tulsa: Donovan Casey (2), Cody Thomas 2 (23), Carlos Rincon (8), Jeter Downs (5), Chris Parmelee 2 (16). Amarillo: Torrens (14). Records: Tulsa 75-60, Amarillo 70-64.