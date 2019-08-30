By the time you read this, one area high football game will already be in the books. There will be a lot more to come in the next 11 weeks.

All sorts of drama and subplots will play out over the Panhandle in the meantime regardless of who you have an allegiance toward, or if you just want to watch some high school football.

So, here are the major stories to look for through November.

• How will Tascosa follow up success? Last year's season ended for the the Rebels at AT&T Stadium, three points short of a return trip there to play in the Class 6A Division II state championship game. It will be a tall order to duplicate such success in 2019, but Tascosa is cosidered the favorite to win District 2-6A.

The Rebels are missing Division I signees King Doerue and Brandon White due to graduation, but quarterback Joseph Plunk and defensive end LB Moore (who has committed to Texas Tech but will miss some predistrict action with a shoulder injury) are both big-time players. Another playoff trip which lasts past Thanksgiving won't be a surprise.

• Will Wellington deal with change? The biggest coaching change by far around here came when Wellington alum Wade Williams retired in March after 11 hugely successful seasons at the helm of the Skyrockets. It left a major void after Williams posted a 123-22 record and won a state championship in 2013.

Greg Proffitt came from another successful small school program, Goldthwaite, to take over at Wellington. It helps that he doesn't inherit a bare cupboard and has returning players such as tight end-defensive end John Michael Holcomb, who has verbally committed to Texas Tech.

• Is Canadian still going to be Canadian? The Wildcats fell one play short of winning a third state championship under coach Chris Koetting last season and the Wildcats are always expected to be in the conversation for a state title. There are some holes to fill, but Canadian still has to be considered one of the heavyweights in Class 3A Division II.

The Wildcats will have to replace quarterback Casen Cavalier, but with players such as Colton Risley, Rhet Pennington and Koetting's twin sons Jack and Bill returning, it's not about if they'll be contenders but if they can be champions.

• Can McLean repeat? Last season McLean rolled fairly unimpeded to a Class 1A Division I championship. The Tigers do return arguably the best pure player in the area in Ben Crockett, but have lost several other key players to graduation.

The biggest challenge McLean faces might come in district from White Deer. It just might be the Bucks turn to raise a trophy.