LAMPASAS – For the second time this season, the Brownwood High tennis team upended Lampasas, notching an 11-8 road victory Thursday evening as the Lions and Lady Lions improved to 10-1 overall.

Brownwood, which also defeated Lampasas during the opening weekend of the season at the Copperas Cove tournament, received a more strenuous challenge the second go-round.

“Lampasas was missing a few players the first time we played them so they were a lot tougher this time,” said Brownwood tennis second-year head coach Crystal Blazek. “It was great for us to be pushed like this before district.”

The Lions and Lady Lions open the District 7-4A slate Thursday at home against Brock, a new addition to the league after petitioning the UIL to move up a classification.

In Thursday's victory over Lampasas – the eighth in a row for Brownwood – the Lady Lions tallied seventh wins while the Lions chipped in four.

Girls singles triumphs for Brownwood were claimed by No. 1 Mckinzie Adkins (6-2, 6-2 over J. Beavers), No. 2 Kaylee Renfroe (6-1, 7-5 over Skiles), No. 3 Lillian Jonescue (6-4, 6-4 over Watson), No. 5 Cameron Hall (6-2, 6-1 over Valdez) and No. 6 Aaliyah Uvalle (6-3, 6-1 over L. Beavers).

Notching doubles wins were the teams of No. 2 Renfroe and Victoria Ramos (over Skiles and Clements) and No. 3 Uvalle and Jonescue (over Valdez and Meyer).

For the Lions, picking up singles wins were No. 3 Matthew Bundick (6-2, 3-6, 10-6 over Allan), No. 5 Colton Varner (7-6 [7-5], 6-3 over Burgess) and No. 6 Peyton Jeffcoats (6-4, 6-7 [7-9], 11-9 over Gonzalez).

Collecting the boys doubles victory was the No. 3 team of Varner and Jeffcoats (6-3, 7-6 [7-5] over Burgess and Zmolik).