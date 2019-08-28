Note: All games are non-district and begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise indicated.

Denison at Sherman

Where: Bearcat Stadium

Broadcast: KMKT 93.1 FM; KMAD 102.5 FM; Fox Sports Southwest

2018 Records: Denison 6-4: Sherman 4-7

Series: Sherman leads 68-44-8

Last season: Denison won 41-16

Players to watch: Denison: QB Zaelin Wimbish, DL Jordin Hunter; Sherman: RB Mike Brown, DB Gage Smith.

Notable: Denison is trying to extend its record six-game Ax winning streak in the 121st meeting between the two schools. Denison’s longest unbeaten streak is seven years (1942-48), which includes a pair of ties … Sherman is coming off back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2011-12 … Denison head coach Chad Rogers can earn his seventh win against Sherman, which would tie Bob Brown (7-8) for most among Jacket coaches.

Whitesboro at Anna

Where: Anna ISD Stadium

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

2018 Records: Whitesboro 7-4; Anna 5-5

Series: Whitesboro leads 5-2

Last season: Whitesboro won 41-21

Players to watch: Whitesboro: WR Tryston Gaines, DL Andrew Fletcher: Anna: RB Abner Dubar, LB John Mark Box

Notable: Cody Fagan makes his debut as Whitesboro’s head coach … Last season the Bearcats scored the third most points in a season in program history (388), behind 2013 (467) and 2012 (397) … Anna head coach Jason Heath enters his eighth season leading the program, tying Kevin Harris from 1994-2001 for the most by a Coyote head coach.

North Lamar at Pottsboro

Where: Jim Henderson Memorial Stadium

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM

2018 Records: North Lamar 1-9; Pottsboro 6-5

Series: Pottsboro leads 3-0

Last season: Pottsboro won 27-14

Players to watch: North Lamar: QB Kobey Emeyabbi, LB Ethan Allison; Pottsboro: QB Braden Plyler, DB Cy Shope

Notable: Pottsboro head coach Matt Poe enters his 14th season leading the program and had only one losing season (2009) … The Cardinals have won nine straight season-openers … North Lamar has not had a winning season since 2014.

Howe at Ponder

Where: Ponder Field

2018 Records: Howe 3-7; Ponder 2-8

Series: Howe leads 3-2

Last season: Howe won 21-18

Players to watch: Howe: OL Jarron Ing, LB J.C. Helpenstell; Ponder: RB Chase Taylor, LB Terrance Clark

Notable: Howe enters the game on a seven-game losing streak dating back to last season … Ing was a first-team all-district selection last season … Ponder has just two winning seasons (2014 and 2016) since starting a varsity program in 2010.

Van Alstyne at Aubrey

Where: Chaparral Stadium

2018 Records: Van Alstyne 7-4; Aubrey 3-8

Series: Van Alstyne leads 7-6-1

Last season: Aubrey won 35-21

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: RB Jake Carroll, LB Zach Moncier; Aubrey: RB J.J. Cooke, DB Jackson Jennings

Notable: Van Alstyne head coach Mikeal Miller enters his 11th year leading the program, which is the longest by a Panthers coach since Roy Jackson’s 12-year run from 1952-63 … Since 2007 Van Alstyne has had just one losing season (2012) … Aubrey is coming off its first losing season in four years.

Gunter at Daingerfield

Where: Mickey Mayne Tiger Stadium

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

2018 Records: Gunter 14-1; Daingerfield 9-4

Series: Gunter leads 2-0

Last season: Gunter won 27-14

Players to watch: Gunter: RB Bryson Rigsby, DB Peyton Lowe; Daingerfield: WR Zay Parker, DB Sidney Royal

Notable: Gunter has won 34 straight regular-season games, dating back to the middle of the 2015 season … Lowe enters his fourth season as a starter for the Tigers … Daingerfield is coming off its best season since 2013.

S&S at Paradise

Where: Panther Stadium

2018 Records: S&S 0-10; Paradise 5-5

Series: S&S leads 2-1

Last season: Paradise won 21-7

Players to watch: S&S: RB Devin Jackson, DB Keane Ortega; Paradise: WR Mitchell Sellers, DB Jack Ishmael

Notable: Josh Aleman makes his debut as S&S’ head coach … The Rams are trying to break an 11-game losing streak dating back to 2017, their longest since 18 straight in 2010-11 … Paradise is coming off its best season since 2010, also the last time it had a winning record.

Honey Grove at Bells

Where: Panther Stadium

2018 Records: Honey Grove 7-4; Bells 4-7

Series: Honey Grove leads 15-8

Last season: Bells won 33-16

Players to watch: Honey Grove: RB Trel Pruitt, LB Elijah Patterson; Bells: QB Blake Rolen, LB Wrangler Priest

Notable: Dale West makes his debut as Bells’ head coach … The Panthers will be transitioning from a spread offense to the Slot-T … Honey Grove is coming off its best season since 2012.

Clarksville at Whitewright

Where: Tiger Stadium

2018 Records: Clarksville 7-5; Whitewright 2-7

Series: Tied 1-1

Last season: Clarksville won 33-27

Players to watch: Clarksville: QB Quay Scales, DB Tra Rose; Whitewright: QB Marshall Mangrum, LB Kylan Watson

Notable: Kevin Wiggins makes his debut as Whitewright’s head coach … Whitewright hasn’t won a season-opener in four years … Clarksville is coming off its best season since 2012.

Tioga at Tom Bean

Where: Tomcat Stadium

2018 Records: Tioga 1-10; Tom Bean 5-6

Series: Tom Bean leads 8-3-1

Last season: Tom Bean won 35-6

Players to watch: Tioga: QB Reagan Mejia, DL Kyler Patton; Tom Bean: WR Zach Lusk, DL Ryan Weems

Notable: Due to being in a four-team district this season, Tioga enters the year having already clinched a playoff spot … Tom Bean, which is trying for a third playoff appearance in the last four seasons, hasn’t had a winning record since 2008 … Last season was Tioga’s first as an 11-man program since 1949.

Muenster Sacred Heart at Collinsville

Where: W.L. Stephenson Athletic Complex

2018 Records: Sacred Heart 6-5; Collinsville 9-2

Series: Collinsville leads 12-6

Last season: Collinsville won 42-0

Players to watch: Sacred Heart: QB Hunter Hennigan, DL Cole Carson: Collinsville: RB Trey Shelby, DB Kevin Levya

Notable: Garrett Patterson makes his debut as Collinsville’s head coach … This is the eighth straight season the teams have played each other … Sacred Heart has made the TAPPS playoffs every year since 2007.