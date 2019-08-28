NEVADA — Kylie Jackman had 14 kills, 14 digs and four blocks for Sherman but Community earned a 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19 victory against the Lady Bearcats in non-district action.

Samantha Graham finished with nine kills and 17 assists and Jenica Fielder handed out 15 assists for Sherman (3-20), which hosts Little Elm at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Denton Ryan 3, Denison 2

In Denton, Elizabeth Linwood had eight kills for the Lady Yellow Jackets but they were unable to finish off the comeback as Denton Ryan came away with a 25-11, 18-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-3 victory in non-district action.

Taryn Gaines added seven kills, 20 digs and three blocks, Madison Chambless chipped in five kills and 10 digs, Ashlinn Hamilton put down five kills, Kenzie Clark handed out 16 assists to go with 15 digs, Maddie Marr finished with seven assists and 22 digs and Rylie Buttrill collected 10 digs for Denison (12-12), which is off until hosting Farmersville at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Bells 3, Pottsboro 1

In Bells, Bella Smith had 13 kills, six digs and three blocks as Bells defeated Pottsboro, 25-11, 24-26, 25-17, 25-21, in non-district action.

Gabby Smith added 11 kills and six digs, Kayton Arnold chipped in seven kills and six digs, Mia Moore collected 11 digs, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 29 assists and Cheznie Hale finished with seven digs for Bells (10-6), which hosts Trenton on Friday.

Texoma Christian 3, Savoy 0

In Sherman, T’a nne Boyd had 10 kills and five blocks as Texoma Christian defeated Savoy, 25-7, 25-18, 25-10, in non-district action.

Drew House collected 10 digs, Cana Miller put down six kills, Shelby DeWitt added five kills and Annika Hogan handed out 12 assists for Texoma Christian (4-3), which hosts Muenster Sacred Hart in TAPPS 2-2A action on Thursday.

Collinsville 3, Gainesville 0

In Collinsville, Lexie Martin had 12 kills as the Lady Pirates defeated Gainesville, 25-2, 25-7, 25-7, in non-district action.

Carrie Johnson handed out 21 assists and Gracie Cavin collected 16 digs for Collinsville (21-7), which hosts Howe on Friday.

Anna 3, Whitesboro 1

In Anna, Libby Langford had 11 kills and five digs for Whitesboro but Anna defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-13, 25-25, 21-25, 25-12, in non-district action.

Cortlyn Cobb and Karley Wolf each put down six kills, Ashlee Hensley collected 13 digs, Chesney Wolf totaled 11 digs, Elly Harper finished with 10 assists and nine digs and Aubri Falco handed out 10 assists for Whitesboro, which plays at Tioga on Friday.

Valley View 3, Howe 2

In Valley View, Ally Harvey had 15 kills and four blocks for Howe but Valley View survived, 25-23, 25-16, 17-25, 24-26, 15-12, against the Lady Bulldogs in non-district action.

Sierra Copeland added seven kills and five blocks, Jenna Honore chipped in six kills and six assists, Cassidy Anderson finished with 13 assists and three kills and Molly Wilson put down eight aces for Howe, which plays at Collinsville on Friday.

Boles 3, Tom Bean 2

In Tom Bean, Chloe Farrer had 10 kills and eight digs for Tom Bean but Boles outlasted the Lady Tomcats, 26-24, 25-19, 22-25, 19-25, 15-3, in non-district action.

Laramie Worley put down seven kills, Raylynn Adams handed out 20 assists, Emma Lowing and Kaitlyn Lind each totaled four kills and two blocks and Taylor Whitehurst collected 13 digs for Tom Bean, which plays at S&S on Friday.

Chico 3, S&S 2

In Sadler, Chelsea McDonald had 10 kills and five blocks for S&S but Chico rallied for a 4-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 15-13 win over the Lady Rams in non-district action.

Sydney Ringger put down 10 kills, Baylee Hix added five kills, Trinity Arrington chipped in five kills and four aces and Jamie Neel totaled four kills and a pair of blocks for S&S.