DURANT, Okla. — The Southeastern Oklahoma State men’s golf team was picked to finish tied for sixth in the Great American Conference according to the league’s preseason poll released.

The Savage Storm earned 40 points, tying with Southern Nazarene, and four points behind Harding.

Arkansas Tech was the preseason favorite with nine of the 10 first-place votes.

Southeastern will be looking to replace two-time National Player of the Year Finalist and All-American Zach James, a Whitesboro native, as well as national qualifier and Pottsboro native Hayden Foster.

Jordan Holifield leads the team’s returners as he averaged a 74.78 score per round a year ago as a sophomore.

The Savage Storm will open the season Sept. 9-10 at the GAC Preview hosted by Southern Nazarene in Oklahoma City.