Things were turned upside down for the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday night during their final homestand of the season at Hodgetown.

For the second straight night the Sod Poodles had uncharacteristic struggles on the mound and couldn't take advantage of men on base against the Tulsa Drillers. That led to a second straight defeat, as the Sod Poodles fell to the Drillers 8-4.

Aside from an encouraging return by left-hander MacKenzie Gore, the top prospect from the parent club San Diego Padres, the Sod Poodles (69-63) had another rough night on the mound. This came after two tremendous performances from the hill ove the weekend in two wins at Arkansas.

"Our pitching's in bit of disarray right now," Sod Poodles manager Phillip Wellman said. "We have some roster moves which will happen in the future which I can't talk about. It gives some guys opportunities."

Gore was shut down by the Padres for a few weeks but came back for his third start in Hodgetown against the Drillers (74-59). He walked leadoff hitter Drew Avans, but then showed why he's such a valued prospect.

Avans stole second and got to third on a passed ball, but Gore got out of it by striking out the side. Gore then struck out the first two batters of the second before he was pulled due to a pitch count.

"His stuff was electric," Wellman said of Gore. "Our purpose all along was to free his mind and let him know we've got a lot of confidence in him."

Tom Colletti relieved Gore in his Sod Poodles debut, but struggled. Tulsa took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third, as Jeter Downs capped the inning with a two-run home run to left off Colletti. The Drillers scored two more off him in the fourth, as a double by opposing pitcher Markus Solbach brought home a run and made it 5-0.

It was 6-0 before the Sod Poodles finally made good on offensive promise after leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Kyle Overstreet and Tyler Benson both singled home runs, then Blake Rogers, who relieved Colletti and hit for himself, lined a two-run double to left-center to make it 6-4, knocking Solbach out of the game.

For Rogers, who was a catcher in college, it was a chance to prove he can still produce at the plate.

"It was my second hit of the year and I hit my freshman year of college and I've always wanted to come up big in a situation like that," Rogers said. "There's a lot more guys with much more experience than me who can take care of (pinchhitting)."

Unfortunately for the Poodles, Rogers hit and that inning concluded their offensive production for the night, at least as far as the scoreboard goes.

"Our biggest hit tonight came from a pitcher," Wellman said. "Guys didn't give up but it was a little bit frustrating at the end."

Tulsa added runs in the seventh and eighth for a four-run cushion, but the Sod Poodles still made it interesting in the bottom of the ninth.

Reliever Nolan Long walked the top two batters in the order for the Sod Poodles, then with one out walked Owen Miller to load the bases. But Long struck out Luis Torrens and got Hudson Potts to pop out weakly to first base to end the game.

Drillers 8, Sod Poodles 4

Tulsa ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Avans cf 5 2 2 1 Trammell cf 3 0 1 0

Downs ss 6 1 2 2 Castillo ss 3 0 0 0

Wong c 4 1 3 2 Olivares rf 5 0 0 0

Estevez 2b 5 0 1 0 Miller 3b 3 1 1 0

Casey lf 4 0 0 0 Torrens c 5 1 1 0

Robinson 3b 5 1 3 0 Potts 2b 5 0 1 0

Rincon rf 5 2 2 0 Overstreet 1b 4 1 3 1

Walker 1b 2 1 0 1 Benson lf 4 1 3 1

Solbach p 2 0 1 1 Gore p 0 0 0 0

Boyle p 0 0 0 0 Colletti p 1 0 0 0

Parmalee ph 1 0 1 1 Rogers p 2 0 1 2

Moseley p 0 0 0 0 Guerra p 0 0 0 0

Thomas ph 1 0 1 0 Giron ph-p 1 0 0 0

Long p 0 0 0 0

Totals 40 8 16 8 Totals 39 4 11 4

Tulsa 003 201 110 — 8

Amarillo 000 004 000 — 4

E—Solbach, Esteves. DP—Tulsa 2. LOB—Tulsa 12, Amarillo 11. 2B—Rincon, Solbach, Rogers. HR—Downs (2), Wong (7). S—Solbach. SF—Walker. SB—Avans 2, Benson.

Tulsa IP H R ER BB SO

Solbach W, 4-1 5.2 10 4 0 2 2

Boyle 0.1 0 0 0 0 1

Moseley 2.0 1 0 0 1 2

Long 1.0 0 0 0 3 1

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Gore 1.2 0 0 0 1 5

Colletti L, 0-1 2.1 5 5 5 2 1

Rogers 2.2 8 2 2 1 3

Guerra 1.1 2 1 1 1 2

Giron 1.0 1 0 0 0 0

WP—Solbach. T—3:31. Attn.—5,083.