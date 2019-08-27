Jeff Kutac has been tabbed as the new head men’s and women’s tennis coach for the Austin College ’Roos, athletics director David Norman has announced. Kutac most recently served in the same role at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, Arkansas.

Kutac led the Ozarks tennis programs for two seasons, guiding both the men’s and women’s teams to the American Southwest Conference Tournament each of his two years at the helm. While at Ozarks, Kutac coached multiple student-athletes to ASC Player of the Week and

All-ASC accolades, along with several scholar-athlete awards. In 2018, his men’s program posted its highest win total since the 2015 campaign, and also won the ASC’s team sportsmanship award that season.

Prior to coaching at Ozarks, Kutac worked for Highland Park ISD, serving as a tennis pro and director of adult leagues. From 2011 to 2015, he worked as the head women’s tennis coach at Kennesaw State University, and also has head coaching experience at DePaul University, Florida Southern College, and Monmouth University. Kutac also served as an assistant coach at Texas Christian University, Georgia Tech, and Clemson University.