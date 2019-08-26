DISTRICT 13-6A
An overtime field goal separated defending district champion Vandegrift and Cedar Ridge in 2018, and this year’s battle for the 13-6A title looks equally tight between two loaded squads. Vandegrift has the slightest of edges because a veteran defense should approach last season’s dominance.
Preseason MVP
Cedar Ridge running back Chris “Deuce” Vaughn, a Kansas State pledge, has the dimensions and quickness of a scatback but the power and toughness to carry a heavy workload. Last season, the 5-foot-7, 175-pound senior with 4.4 speed rushed for 1,926 yards and 20 touchdowns. He could be even better this year.
Games to watch
Vandegrift at Cedar Ridge, Sept. 13: In a jaw-dropper of a district opener, expect another slugfest in a game that Vandegrift won 17-14 last season.
Westwood at Round Rock, Sept. 27: Scoreboard operators may still be catching up from last year’s game, which Round Rock won 51-42. Westwood QB R.J. Martinez will challenge a Dragons’ defense that had had its issues over the past two years.
Hendrickson at Stony Point, Oct. 4: Hendrickson has never missed the playoffs in 11 seasons under Coach Chip Killian, but an inexperienced Hawks’ team must battle to extend that streak. Stony Point looks like a prime contender to leap over Hendrickson in the standings.
Predicted order of finish:
1. Vandegrift
2. Cedar Ridge
3. Round Rock
4. Stony Point
5. Hendrickson
6. Westwood
7. Vista Ridge
8. Leander
9. McNeil
SCOUTING AREA TEAMS
VANDEGRIFT
Coach: Drew Sanders (90-51 overall, 74-36 at Vandegrift, 10th season)
2018: 12-1 (8-0 district)
Postseason: lost to Longview 56-28 in Class 6A Division II regional quarterfinals
Starters returning: 5 offense, 6 defense
Players to watch
LB Jax McCauley, sr., 5-10, 215
QB Dru Dawson, sr., 5-10, 175
DB Tyler Mongauzy, sr., 5-10, 165
WR Trey Mongauzy, sr., 5-10, 170
2018 stats
Averaged 31.2 PPG, allowed 17 PPG
Trending: a three-year look
2018: 12-1 (2-1 postseason)
2017: 7-5 (1-1)
2016: 6-6 (1-1)
Overall: 25-12 (4-3)
FYI
Sanders has led the Vipers to six consecutive playoff berths and its first undisputed district title last season. He’s helped maintain the program’s success as it jumped from Class 5A into a Class 6A district that included Westlake and Lake Travis in 2016. … Dawson, the son of former Texas kicker and recently retired NFL kicker Phil Dawson, shared District 13-6A’s co-offensive newcomer of the year honor last season after throwing for 2,386 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushing for another 427 yards and five scores. … The Vipers’ defense led the district last season, and this year’s unit could be even better. Vandegrift has all-district players at each level of the defense, including defensive end Trevor Harrison (46 tackles,10 sacks last season), McCauley (156 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss) and Tyler Mongauzy (128 tackles, eight for loss, six pass deflections).
CEDAR RIDGE
Coach: Sam Robinson (25-13 overall, 22-5 at Cedar Ridge, 3rd season)
2018: 9-3 (7-1 district)
Postseason: Lost to The Woodlands 53-50 in Class 6A, Division I area round
Starters returning: 5 offense, 4 defense
Players to watch
RB Chris “Deuce” Vaughn, sr., 5-7, 175
OL Marcus Bryant, sr., 6-7, 265
DB Gavin Dunn, sr., 5-7, 160
LB Devin Taylor, sr., 5-10, 190
2018 stats
Averaged 41.3 PPG, allowed 26.3 PPG
Trending: a three-year look
2018: 9-3 (1-1, postseason)
2017: 13-2 (4-1)
2016: 11-1 (2-1)
Overall: 33-6 (7-3)
FYI
While Vaughn will cause plenty of sleepless nights for opposing defensive coordinators, quarterback Jalen Brown will create his share of nightmares for foes. Last season, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior threw for 2,054 yards and 20 touchdowns on 123-of-204 passing and ran for more than 300 yards. … Former star wideout Jaylen Ellis now plays for Baylor, but the Raider coaches have high hopes for senior MarkAnthony Walker and speedy junior D.J. Rountree. … Cedar Ridge loses plenty from its defensive front seven, so a strong secondary led by Dunn looks like the strength on that side of the ball. Dunn had three interceptions last year to go along with 36 tackles, and also blocked a pair of field goal attempts.
ROUND ROCK
Coach: Jeff Cheatham (100-90 overall, 47-49 at Round Rock, 10th season)
2018: 7-5, 5-3 district
Postseason: Lost to Klein Oak 66-59 in Class 6A Division I area round
Starters returning: 7 offense, 5 defense
Players to watch
WR Collin Sullivan, sr., 6-4, 200
ATH Jordan Smart, sr., 5-9, 175
QB Seth Ford, jr., 6-2, 210
DL Micky Hernandez, sr., 5-11, 250
2018 stats
Averaged 47.8 PPG, allowed 38.4 PPG
Trending: a three-year look
2018: 7-5 (1-1, postseason)
2017: 2-8
2016: 10-4 (3-1)
Overall: 19-17 (4-2)
FYI
The Dragons set a school record last season for points scored per game, but they will miss do-everything quarterback Ryan O’Keefe, a dynamic athlete who created a bundle of big plays with his arm and legs. His replacement, Ford, checks all the boxes: he boasts a big arm and enough speed to be a threat in the running game, and he threw for 653 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception on 35-of-53 passing a year ago. … A gifted receiving corps will make ease the transition for Ford. Sullivan, who had 42 catches for 636 yards and three touchdowns in the Dragons’ run-heavy offense last season, enters his fourth season as a starter. Smart and Trevor Waz add to the wealth at wideout. … A talented defensive line led by Hernandez (41 tackles) and 6-4, 230-pound senior end Jackson Oviatt (34 tackles) will key hopes of a defensive turnaround.
STONY POINT
Coach: Craig Chessher (97-74 overall, 16th season)
2018: 6-4 (4-4 district)
Postseason: None
Starters returning: 7 offense, 6 defense
Players to watch
QB Kyle Overton, sr., 6-2, 195
LB Kylin Woodley, sr., 6-1, 205
OL Greg Chmielewski, sr., 6-7, 255
LB Jake Chambers, soph., 5-11, 215
2018 stats
Averaged 24.8 PPG, allowed 21.4 PPG
Trending: a three-year look
2018: 6-4
2017: 7-5 (1-1, postseason)
2016: 4-8 (1-1)
Overall: 17-17 (2-2)
FYI
A veteran offensive line will make things easier for Overton and the other skill players. Chmielewski fields several collegiate offers, and 6-3, 271-pound senior Joseph O’Donnell earned all-district recognition last year. They’ll lead a balanced offense that averaged 154 yards a game both rushing and passing last season. … Chessher coached the Tigers to three consecutive state semifinals from 2008-10. Although the program’s numbers dropped off after the opening of nearby Cedar Ridge earlier this decade, Stony Point has still either garnered a winning record or qualified for the playoffs in each of the past five seasons. … The linebacking unit may be as good as any in the Austin area. Chambers earned a starting varsity nod as a freshman last season, and junior Emmanuel Obinna boasts 4.5 speed. Woodley gives the unit a veteran presence.
HENDRICKSON
Coach: Chip Killian (86-43-3, 12th season)
2018: 7-3 (6-2 district)
Postseason: Lost to Cypress Ranch 24-10 in Class 6A Division I bi-district round
Starters returning: 3 offense, 3 defense
Players to watch
DE/LB Gabe Hunter, sr., 6-4, 225
DL Michael Ike, sr., 6-2, 255
ATH Jaden Williams, jr., 5-11, 170
OL Jalen Phoenix, sr., 6-2, 230
2018 stats
Averaged 37.2 PPG, allowed 17.3 PPG
Trending: a three-year look
2018: 7-3 (0-1, postseason)
2017: 10-4 (3-1)
2016: 3-7 (0-1)
Overall: 20-14 (3-3)
FYI
Killian has led Hendrickson to the playoffs in each of his first 11 seasons at the school, but this year will offer a stern test to that streak. Not only do the Hawks have to find 16 new starters, but Killian has to deal with less numbers in his program since the opening of nearby Weiss High School three years ago. … Hunter had eight sacks and 53 tackles last season and excels on the edge, while Ike had 58 tackles last season and can play at any spot up front. Promising junior Nathanial Johnson, another edge rusher, adds to the wealth of riches on the defensive front. … Finding a new signal caller was an offseason priority for Killian and his staff after three-year starter Blaine Barker departed for Tyler Junior College. Like Barker, junior Xavier Lucio is undersized (5-7, 150 pounds) but has tremendous mobility as well as plenty of scrappiness.
WESTWOOD
Coach: Anthony Wood (65-74, 15th season)
2018: 4-6 (2-6 district)
Postseason: none
Starters returning: 6 offense, 8 defense
Players to watch
QB RJ Martinez, jr., 6-0, 180
OL Danny Lackowski, sr., 6-5, 295
LB Drew Goodall, jr., 6-1, 190
DB Conner Cooper, jr., 5-11, 185
2018 stats
Averaged 28.4 PPG, allowed 33.8 PPG
Trending: a three-year look
2018: 4-6
2017: 5-6 (0-1, postseason)
2016: 5-5
Overall: 14-17 (0-1)
FYI
Westwood hasn’t had a winning season since 2012 but has the look of a playoff darkhorse. The Warriors boast a returning starter at quarterback, a veteran offensive line led by guards Lackowski and Daniel Vasquez, and a defense that welcomes back eight starters. … Martinez shared the district’s newcomer of the year award last season after throwing for 1,842 yards and 16 touchdowns on 155-of-243 passing, and he added 265 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He’s on pace to break Chase Rich’s school record of 5,327 career passing yards, and he may challenge single-season school records such as passing yards (3,016, set by Bear Fenimore in 2013) and passing touchdowns (35, Will Jennings, 2017). … Both free safety Cooper and strong safety Kam Colvin earned all-district honorable mention last season, and cornerback Malachi Woodard boasts prototypical size at 6 feet, 1 inches and 165 pounds.
VISTA RIDGE
Coach: Rodney Vincent (84-80 overall, 54-57 at Vista Ridge, 11th year)
2018: 1-9 (1-7 district)
Postseason: none
Starters returning: 3 offense, 8 defense
Players to watch
DE Luke Horne, sr., 6-1, 205
DB Canon Kromis, sr., 5-10, 180
DB Emon Allen, jr., 5-8, 155
WR Adam Fogg, sr., 6-0, 185
2018 stats
Averaged 14.8 PPG, allowed 45.4 PPG
Trending: a three-year look
2018: 1-9
2017: 4-6
2016: 3-8 (0-1, postseason)
Overall: 8-23 (0-1)
FYI
The Rangers have struggled since moving into Class 6A three years ago. Prior to their bump up a classification, they had compiled a 33-16 record in the previous four seasons, which included a run to a Class 5A state semifinal in 2015. … Defense will key any kind of turnaround for Vista Ridge. Eight starters return, including three-year starter Horne and senior classmate Rasheed Dowdell up front. … A promising passing game could carry the offense. Junior quarterback Kyle Brown threw for 930 yards on 59.2% passing last season while sharing starting duties, while Fogg hauled in 29 receptions for 410 yards last season and enjoyed a stellar track season in the spring. Junior Kwade Hegtvedt and speedy senior Caleb Cross also will see targets.
LEANDER
Coach: Kris Price (0-0, first season)
2018: 1-9 (0-8 district)
Postseason: None
Starters returning: 7 offense, 8 defense
Players to watch
RB Xavier Dotson, sr., 6-0, 200
OL Mi’Tiy Carter, sr., 6-1, 265
OL Noah Holifield, sr., 5-11, 210
LB Evan Smith, sr., 5-9, 190
2018 stats
Averaged 19.8 PPG, allowed 45 PPG
Trending: a three-year look
2018: 1-9
2017: 1-9
2016: 2-8
Overall: 4-26
FYI
Price, a former defensive coordinator who spent the previous six seasons at Class 6A program Keller in the Fort Worth suburbs, arrived in the spring to begin his first head-coaching job. The Lions will need his defensive acumen after allowing 45 points a game last season. … Don’t expect the Lions to run for 265 yards a game again as they shift their offense from a run-based option to a spread offense, but expect plenty more from a rugged ground game. The offensive line looks like a team strength with Carter and Holifield, and Dotson is a punishing runner between the tackles. … The Lions attempted only 44 passes last season, but 6-2, 180-pound junior Garrett Landry impressed in the offseason.
MCNEIL
Coach: Howard McMahan (56-69 overall, 16-34 at McNeil, 6th season)
2018: 4-6 (3-5 district)
Postseason: none
Starters returning: 4 offense, 3 defense
Players to watch
RB Winston Hutchinson, sr., 5-9, 190
WR Malik Gordon, sr., 6-1, 170
DB Jason Powell, sr., 6-0, 170
LB Cody Davis, sr., 6-0, 230
2018 stats
Averaged 32.4 PPG, allowed 34.4 PPG
Trending: a three-year look
2018: 4-6
2017: 1-9
2016: 4-6
Overall: 9-21
FYI
Graduation gutted McNeil. Zane Kampfer, last year’s quarterback, now plays for Texas Lutheran, and former star receiver Jordan Kerley currently gets reps with Arizona State’s first team. … Hutchinson ran for 1,026 yards and 12 touchdowns a year ago, and Gordon had 58 catches for 822 yards and seven touchdowns. Finding a new quarterback was an off-season priority, however, and McMahon may turn the offensive reins over to promising sophomore Luke Hutchinson. … During a six-year span from 1999-2004, the Mavs’ football program reached the playoffs five times. But aside from that stretch of success, McNeil has had just two winning seasons since opening in 1992 and has missed the playoffs 14 straight years.
— Thomas Jones