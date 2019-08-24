SAVOY — Chelsea McDonald had 10 kills, four aces and three blocks as S&S defeated Savoy, 27-29, 25-13, 25-21, 25-14, in non-district action on Friday

Sydney Ringger added five kills and six aces, Baylee Hix Trinity Arrington and Jamie Neel all chipped in three kills, Chasey Harden put down seven aces and Kinzi Bird finished with six aces for S&S, which hosts Chico on Tuesday night

Bells 3, Tom Bean 1

In Tom Beam, Bella Smith had 13 kills, five blocks, three digs and a pair of aces as Bells defeated Tom Bean, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-13, in non-district action on Friday.

Gabby Smith added five kills and five digs, Jaiden Tocquigny chipped in five kills and three assists, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 21 assists to go with four kills and Mia Moore collected 10 digs for Bells (9-6), which hosts Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Raylynn Adams handed out 12 assists to go with 10 digs, Chloe Farrer had seven digs and two kills, Laramie Worley totaled four kills, three aces and three digs, Shelby Mason chipped in seven digs and two aces and Taylor Whitehurst collected 11 digs for Tom Bean.

Argyle Tournament

Bronze Bracket

Denison 2, Argyle JV 1

In Argyle, Ashlinn Hamilton had nine kills and four digs as the Lady Yellow Jackets closed out the Argyle Tournament with a 16-25, 25-22, 26-24 victory against Argyle’s junior varsity on Saturday.

Taryn Gaines added seven kills, 12 digs and two blocks, Elizabeth Linwood put down five kills, Madison Chambless chipped in seven digs and four aces, Kenzie Clark handed out 10 assists to go with 11 digs and Maddie Marr finished with 10 digs and four assists for Denison (12-11), which plays at Denton Ryan on Tuesday night.

The Lady Jackets started the day with a 25-24, 22-25, 20-25 loss against Fort Worth Brewer. Gaines had 13 kills and seven digs, Hamilton added seven kills and five digs, Linwood chipped in five kills, Chambless totaled 10 digs and four kills, Clark contributed 10 assists and 10 digs and Marr had 10 assists and five digs.

Gold Bracket

Consolation Final

Lake Dallas 2, Gunter 0

In Argyle, the Lady Tigers finished as the consolation runner-up in the Gold Bracket of the Argyle Tournament after a 26-24, 25-19 loss against Lake Dallas on Saturday.

Beth Gilbreath led the team on Saturday with 22 kills and Shae Pruiett contributed 19 kills as Gunter finished the tournament with wins against Denton Ryan, Denton Braswell’s junior varsity, Irving Ranchview and Denison with losses to Ponder and Lake Dallas.

In non-district action on Friday, Aubrey earned a 25-17, 26-28, 25-17, 16-25, 15-11 home win over the Lady Tigers. Gilbreath had 20 kills, Jacee Childers handed out 62 assists and Nyah Ingram collected 23 digs for Gunter, which hosts Van Alstyne at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Whitesboro Tournament

Champion Bracket

Championship

Van Alstyne 2, Poolville 0

In Whitesboro, the Lady Panthers captured the Whitesboro Tournament title with a 25-16, 25-22 victory against Poolville on Saturday night.

Van Alstyne advance to the final match with a 25-22, 25-22 win over Bonham, which claimed third place with a 25-20, 25-15 victory against Callisburg.

The Lady Panthers started the day with a 25-9, 25-20 win over Tioga in the quarterfinals.

Consolation Final

Collinsville 2, Pottsboro 0

In Whitesboro, the Lady Pirates won the consolation title at the Whitesboro Tournament with a 25-21, 25-14 victory against Pottsboro on Saturday.

After losing against eventual champ Van Alstyne, 25-9, 25-20, in the quarterfinals, Collinsville (18-7) had a 25-23, 25-13 win over Tioga to reach the consolation final.

Challengers Bracket

Third-place match

Anna 2, Tom Bean 0

In Whitesboro, the Lady Tomcats finished fourth after losing against Anna, 25-9, 25-11, in the third-place match of the Challengers Bracket at the Whitesboro Tournament on Saturday.

Tom Bean started the day with a 25-12, 25-17 win over Trenton before a 25-11, 25-20 loss against eventual champ Christ Academy.

For the day, Emma Lowing put down nine kills, Kaitlyn Lind had seven blocks and four kills, Raylynn Adams handed out 28 assists to go with nine digs, Chloe Farrer finished with 12 digs, 10 kills and four blocks and Taylor Whitehurst collected 33 digs for Tom Bean.

Fifth-place match

Whitesboro 2, Valley View 0

In Whitesboro, the Lady Bearcats earned fifth-place in the Challengers Bracket of their own tournament with a 25-23, 25-19 win against Valley View on Saturday.

Libby Langford had four kills and four digs, Aubri Falco chipped in three kills, six assists and a pair of aces, Chesney Wolf collected six digs and BreAnn Beste and Emily Barker totaled three digs apiece for Whitesboro.

The Lady Bearcats’ middle match of the day was a 18-25, 25-19, 9-15 loss against Anna. Karley Wolf put down six kills, Langford added four kills and three digs, Falco handed out eight assists, Chesney Wolf collected six digs and Beste and Ashlee Hensley each finished with five digs.

Whitesboro started the day with a 25-14, 25-17 win over the Red River Rattlers. Langford had five kills and eight digs, Elly Harper handed out nine assists to go with nine digs, Karley Wolf put down four kills, Falco totaled three kills and six digs and Beste, Chesney Wolfe and Barker all contributed seven digs.