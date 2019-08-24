The Amarillo Sod Poodles got the upper hand in the top of the fourth inning, but it didn’t help in the end to open their three-game series at Arkansas on Friday night.

The Arkansas Travelers, on the heels of a Jarred Kelenec two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, defeated Amarillo 5-2 at Dicky-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Ark. It was Kelenc’s third long ball of the season.

Soddies catcher Luis Torrens launched a solo long ball in the top of the fourth, his 13th of the season, to put his team ahead 1-0. But Kelenic connected for a two-run blast in the bottom half of the frame to put Arkansas up 2-1.

Edward Olivares tallied his second triple of the season in the top of the sixth to put the Soddies ahead 3-2. But the Travelers wouldn’t be denied this evening.

Dom Thompson registered an RBI single to right to score one for Arkansas in the sixth, and Kelenic hit another homer to right-center to put his team ahead for good. Ljay Newsome threw the first 5 1/3 innings fors Arkansas, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five.

Nick Margevicius (4-4) took the loss for Amarillo. The left-hander tossed six innings while allowing nine hits and three runs with five strikeouts.