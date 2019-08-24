DALLAS — The Denison cross-country teams competed in the Greenhill Six-Mile Relay on Saturday with the Yellow Jackets finishing in the top half of the standings.

Each school uses a team of four with each runner covering 1.5 miles. The quartet of Damian Moreno, Kelan Backer, Ty Kirkbride and Tommy Prater finished 16th out of 37 teams with a time of 34:02 while Keghan Edgette, Jake Owens, Kaiser Decker and Kolbey Carrington placed 30th with a time of 37:05.

On the girls side, Roni Douda, Paige McMillan, Reagan McClure and Bre Branch were 20th out of 36 teams with a time of 43:23 while Reagan Payne, Andrea Hernandez, Kiki Carter and Caroline Gillespie placed 32nd with a time of 48:42.

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday at the Gingerbread Jamboree in Denton.