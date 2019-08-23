DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State softball coach Ron Faubion has announced the addition of Tena Spoolstra for the upcoming 2020 season.

Spoolstra transfers to the Savage Storm after two outstanding seasons at Cerritos JC in California.

The Mayfair High School graduate was a second team All-Southern California selection as a sophomore at Cerritos and earned the Golden Spikes Award.

Spoolstra batted .439 and led the state in stolen bases with 42 and earned 3CFCA All-Southern California recognition. Also a two-time first-team All-South Coast Conference selection, Spoolstra had a 16-game hitting streak and led the team in hits (58) and runs (46).