Allie Holtzclaw had eight kills, five digs and three aces as Texoma Christian opened TAPPS District 2-3A action with a 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23 victory against Dallas Covenant on Thursday night at TCS.

Drew House totaled eight digs and three aces, T’a nne Boyd added six kills and four blocks and Annika Hogan handed out 15 assists for Texoma Christian (3-3, 1-0), which hosts Savoy on Tuesday night.

Tournaments

Sherman, Denison, Gunter at Argyle Tournament, TBA

Howe, Pottsboro, S&S, Van Alstyne, Collinsville, Tioga at Whitesboro Tmt., TBA

Christ Academy 2, Tom Bean 1

In Whitesboro, the Tom Bean Lady Tomcats closed out the first day of the Whitesboro Tournament with a 25-20, 20-25, 13-15 loss against Christ Academy on Thursday.

Tom Bean started the day with a 25-20, 25-16 loss against Poolville, followed by a 27-25, 15-25, 7-15 loss to Collinsville and a 25-19, 25-22 loss against Whitesboro.

For the day, Chloe Farrer totaled 17 kills, 19 digs and four blocks, Emma Lowing chipped in 15 kills and six aces, Kaitlyn Lind added 12 kills and 14 blocks, Raylynn handed out 56 assists to go with 19 digs, Shelby Mason finished with 23 digs and six aces, Kyndle Selman put down nine kills and Taylor Whitehurst collected 48 digs to go with seven aces.