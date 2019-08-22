It took a little longer Wednesday evening, but the second game for the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Tulsa turned out exactly the same as the first one.

And that wasn't good news.

The second game of the series went 11 innings before it was resolved, coming in the bottom of the 11th on a two-out sacrifice fly by Tulsa's Omar Estevez to hand the Sod Poodles a 4-3 defeat. It was the identical score (and result) from the night before as the Sod Poodles (66-60) were guaranteed a series loss no matter what happens in tonight's 7:05 p.m. game.

The Sod Poodles actually got the upper hand in this one with runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Kyle Overstreet and Hudson Potts had RBI singles in those respective innings to give the Sod Poodles a 3-1 lead.

But that was it offensively for the Poodles. Tulsa's bullpen threw six scoreless innings to close the game, starting with a scoreless sixth inning pitched by former West Texas A&M pitcher Marshall Kasowski.

The Drillers tied it in the sixth on Connor Wong's two-run home run off Sod Poodles starter Jesse Scholtens. That's the way it stayed until the 11th.

Tulsa scored despite not getting a hit off Sod Poodles reliever Nick Kuzia. Placed runner Jordan Procyshen at second base went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Drew Avans and scored on the fly to left by Estevez.

Drillers 4, Sod Poodles 3, 11 innings

Amarillo 010 110 000 00 — 3 7 0

Tulsa 010 002 000 — 4 10 2

Jesse Scholtens, Blake Rogers (7), Javy Guerra (8), David Bednar (9), Nick Kuzia (11) and Kyle Overstreet. Leo Crawford, Marshall Kasowski (6), Michael Boyle (7), Nolan Long (9), Yordy Cabrera (11). W—Cabrera 3-1. L—Kuzia 1-2. 2B—Amarillo: Owen Miller. Tulsa: Connor Wong, Drew Avans. 3B—Amarillo: Hudson Potts. HR—Tulsa: Wong (5). Records: Tulsa 70-57, Amarillo 66-60.