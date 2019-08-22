The Austin College men’s soccer team has been picked to finish sixth in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference in voting by the conference’s head coaches.

The ‘Roos finished sixth in the standings last season with an overall record of 7-6-3 and a conference mark of 6-5-2.

Austin College is coming off of its third straight winning campaign, the first such streak for the program since joining the NCAA in 1996. The ‘Roos will be looking to replace nine players who started at least nine games, including first team All-SCAC performers Joseph Khalaf and Phillip Le.

The ‘Roos open the year on August 30 when they host Wisconsin-Superior at 8 p.m.