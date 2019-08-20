In Central Texas, August means scorching days and heated preseason debates about the area’s top high school football teams. Leading up to the season’s kickoff on Thursday, we unveil our Top 10, as selected by our high school reporting staff.

No. 8 Hutto

Coach: Brad LaPlante (11-1, second season)

2018: 11-1, Class 6A area finalist

Hello: RB Mekhi Kimble, LB Kendall Williams, DB Brandon Bujnoch

Goodbye: QB Chase Griffin, RB Chux Nwabuko, MLB Jacob Berry

Returning starters: 3 offense, 7 defense

2018 stats: Averaged 50.6 ppg, allowed 23.9 ppg.

RELATED: After a year of high-octane offense in 2018, Hutto’s D to take charge this year

QUESTIONS TO PONDER

1. Will the Hippos be able to maintain their high-octane offense without Griffin, who is preparing for his first season at UCLA? This will be a tall order for incoming sophomore QB Grayson Doggett and an offense that has eight newcomers among the 11 starters. Not only will Hutto miss Griffin, the losses of wideouts Caleb Forrest and DJ Baptiste have created big holes that must be filled.

2. Can the defense that returns eight starters carry the Hippos until the offense begins to click? Hutto has experience on that side of the ball, but it will need to improve. Last year the Hippos gave up nearly 24 points a game. LSU pledge Landyn Watson (57 tackles, 19 for losses) is among the best linebackers in the region. Look for Bujnoch (9 INTs), Williams and DT Lordswill Uwa to take a step up this year.

3. Will a team that relied heavily on its aerial attack the past three years under Griffin find a run-pass balance this year? One of LaPlante’s goals is to keep opposing defenses honest. RB Kimble (387 yards rushing, 177 yards receiving, 7 TDs) assumes a larger role this year.

SENIOR LEADERSHIP POSITION

The new, inexperienced Hippos will sorely miss the leadership they had in 2018 but look for a couple senior receivers to step forward. Dajon Harrison and Trey Pinnelli combined for 65 catches, 911 yards and 9 TDs a year. With Forrest and Baptiste graduated, look for these two receivers to blossom. If Doggett excels as the new QB, Harrison and Pinnelli could have All-District years.

DID YOU KNOW?

Hutto has finished with a winning record in five straight seasons, going 46-15 in that span. That includes six playoff wins.

OUR TAKE

What do the Hippos need to do to surpass last year’s 11-1 record?

Cantu: It’s simple. The offense has too many holes to fill to match the firepower the team had last year. For the Hippos to succeed, they have to become a major force on the defensive side of the ball.

Jones: Convince UCLA coach Chip Kelly to let Griffin spend a redshirt season with the Hippos.

PAST THREE SEASONS

2018 (11-1): It was a remarkable year for the Hippos, who won their first 11 games and captured 11-5A DI. But the season fell short of expectations with a 41-31 loss to Richmond Foster in the second round of the playoffs.

2017 (11-2): With Griffin averaging 315 yards a game and passing for 40 TDs, it was a marvelous year for the Hippos. It was a painful end, though, as they were upended by Fort Bend Marshall 35-32 in the third round of the playoffs in a game the Hippos expected to win.

2016 (7-4): It was an inconsistent season for Hutto, which lost games to Connally, Georgetown and Cedar Park but included victories over Bryan, Rudder and Elgin. The Hippos were beaten by Magnolia 54-38 in a bi-district playoff.

— Rick Cantu