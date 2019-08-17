Taryn Gaines had 15 kills, eight digs and three blocks as the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets won the consolation title at their tournament with a 25-12, 24-26, 27-25 victory over Tioga on Saturday afternoon.

Madison Chambless added six kills and nine digs, Mykayla Guidry chipped in six kills and five digs, Ashlinn Hamilton put down five kills, Kenzie Clark handed out 19 assists, Maddie Marr contributed 11 assists and Rylie Buttrill collected seven digs for Denison (9-7), which plays at 7 p.m. at Bells on Tuesday night.

In non-district action at Tioga on Friday, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-10, 24-26, 24-26, 13-25 loss against Pottsboro.

The Lady Jackets beat Bells, 25-18, 13-25, 25-18, to advance to the consolation final after a 25-11, 25-12 loss to Van Alstyne. Gaines had 13 kills while Guidry and Elizabeth Linwood each added five kills.

Bella Smith had 10 kills and six digs, Gabby Smith put down nine kills, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 19 assists and Cheznie Hale and Mia Moore each collected five digs for Bells (8-5).

The Lady Panthers opened the day with a 16-25, 25-23, 21-25 loss against Coweta (Okla.). Bella Smith had 12 kills, Gabby Smith had six kills and five digs, Jaiden Tocquigny put down four kills, Floyd handed out 21 assists and Moore collected eight digs.

Denison went 2-1 in pool play on Friday with a 25-17, 25-11 win against Frisco Leadership Prep and a 25-18, 25-22 win over Valley View to go with a 25-17, 25-19 loss against North Lamar.

In the win over Frisco Leadership, Gaines had 13 kills, eight digs and three blocks, Clark totaled nine assists and four digs, Marr handed out eight assists and Shaniya Butler collected five digs.

Gaines had seven kills and nine digs, Clark handed out seven assists, Marr recorded six assists and Butler finished with seven digs against Valley View.

Whitesboro 2, Whitewright 0

In Denison, Aubri Falco had five kills and four aces as Whitesboro closed out the Denison Tournament with a 25-16, 25-18 win against Whitewright on Saturday.

Libby Langford totaled four kills, four assists and four digs, Elly Harper added eight assists and five digs and Chesney Wolf collected seven digs for Whitesboro.

The Lady Bearcats also had a 6-25, 25-18, 26-24 win against Frisco Prep and a 23-25, 25-23, 19-25 loss against Leonard.

Langford had seven kills, seven assists and 10 digs, Falco chipped in five kills, eight assists, nine digs and three aces, Harper finished with five kills, eight digs and five assists, Cortlyn Cobb put down five kills, Wolfe collected 10 digs and BreAnn Beste contributed seven digs.

In the win over Frisco Leadership Prep, Harper had seven kills, 13 digs and seven assists, Libby Langford chipped in seven kills, 10 assists and five digs, Cobb added four kills, Falco totaled three kills, six digs and five aces and Wolf collected nine digs.

Championship

Melissa 2, Van Alstyne 1

In Denison, the Van Alstyne Lady Panthers finished as the runner-up at the Denison Tournament after Melissa earned a 22-25, 25-20, 25-17 victory in the title match on Saturday afternoon.

Van Alstyne advanced to the final with a 25-17, 25-19 victory against Coweta (Okla.) in the semifinals and a 25-11, 25-12 win over Denison to start the day.

Melissa beat North Lamar, 25-20, 25-19, in the semis after a 25-16, 25-15 win over Pottsboro. North Lamar claimed third place with a 25-13, 25-23 win against Coweta (Okla.).

Poolville Tournament

Tom Bean 2, Graford 0

In Poolville, the Tom Bean Lady Tomcats closed out the Poolville Tournament with a 25-19, 25-19 victory against Graford on Saturday.

Tom Bean (6-5) started the day with a 25-11, 25-17 win against Jacksboro.

Tom Bean opened the tournament with a 25-13, 25-10 loss against Poolville and a 25-13, 25-15 loss against Northside.

For the tournament, Raylynn Adams had 53 assists, 14 digs and seven aces and was named to the All-Tournament Team, Chloe Farrer totaled 19 kills, seven digs and four blocks, Kaitlyn Lind finished with 12 kills and six blocks, Emma Lowing chipped in 10 kills, Taylor Whitehurst collected 17 digs to go with six aces and Shelby Mason had 15 digs.

Savoy Tournament

Championship

Saint Jo 3, Texoma Christian 2

In Savoy, Jenna Fortenberry had seven kills and two blocks as Texoma Christian was the runner-up at the Savoy Tournament after Saint Jo earned a 23-25, 24-26, 25-6, 25-14, 15-12 victory over the Lady Eagles on Saturday.

Cana Miller totaled six digs, five kills and four aces for TCS (2-2), which plays at Tom Bean on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles advanced to the final match with a 22-25, 25-13, 15-8 win against Prairie Valley. Miller had four digs, three kills and five aces.

Miller and Drew House were all-tournament selections.

Non-district

Howe 3, S&S 2

In Sadler, Sierra Copeland had 10 kills and four blocks as Howe defeated S&S, 30-28, 20-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-6, in non-district action on Friday.

Cassidy Anderson added five kills and 10 assists and Holly Cavender chipped in six assists for Howe.

Chelsea McDonald had 11 kills, two blocks and two aces, Baylee Hix put down seven kills, Trinity Arrington added five kills, Jamie Neel chipped in four kills and Sydney Ringger finished with four aces and four kills for S&S.

Farmersville 3, Gunter 0

In Gunter, Rayanna Mauldin led Gunter with 10 kills but Farmersville defeated the Lady Tigers, 25-16, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18, in non-district action on Friday.

Beth Gilbreath and Shae Pruiett each put down seven kills and Jacee Childers handed out 32 assists for Gunter.