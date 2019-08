DENTON — Denison’s Damian Moreno finished 18th with a time of 18:20 to pace the Yellow Jackets to a fifth-place finish at the Little “D” cross-country meet on Saturday.

Kelan Becker was 24th with a time of 19:08, Ty Kirkbride was 28th in 19:20, Tommy Prater placed 49th with a time of 21:18; Kolbey Carrington was 52nd in 21:34, Kaiser Decker finished 55th with a time of 21:43 and Jake Owens placed 57th at 21:52.

Denison returns to action this Saturday in the Greenhill 6-mile Relay.