The Austin College women’s soccer program has hired Daritsa Herrera as its new assistant coach, athletics director David Norman has announced. Herrera will serve as the team’s goalkeepers coach heading into the 2019 season.

Herrera comes to Austin College after completing her academic and athletics career at Waldorf University this past spring. A native of Princeton, Herrera starred in high school under new head coach Michele Housden, earning all-district honors all four seasons of her career and went on to a successful playing career at the collegiate level.

At the collegiate level, Herrera was an all-region selection in goal. She began her collegiate career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, where she was twice named NJCAA Third Team All-Academic and was the NJCAA Division I Region 2 Goalkeeper of the Year.