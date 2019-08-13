DODD CITY — Carly Hough and Nicole Hill each had 10 kills as Tioga defeated Dodd City, 25-15, 25-19, 26-24, in non-district action on Tuesday night.

Kassady Vandagriff added nine kills and four blocks for the Lady Bulldogs, who will compete in the Denison Tournament starting on Thursday.

Howe 3, Tom Bean 1

In Tom Bean, Chloe Farrer had eight kills, seven digs and two blocks for Tom Bean but Howe defeated the Lady Tomcats, 25-17, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, in non-district action on Tuesday night.

Kaitlyn Lind chipped in seven kills and two blocks, Emma Lowing added six kills, three digs, two blocks and two aces, Taylor Whitehurst collected 17 digs, Raylynn Adams handed out 22 assists to go with three aces and Laramie Worley finished with four kills, four digs and three aces for Tom Bean (4-3), which will compete in the Poolville Tournament starting on Thursday.

Van Alstyne 3, Pilot Point 2

In Van Alstyne, the Lady Panthers outlasted Pilot Point to come away with a 21-25, 25-13, 25-17, 23-25, 15-7 victory in non-district action on Tuesday night.

Van Alstyne will compete in the Denison Tournament starting on Thursday.

Quinlan Boles 3, Bells 2

In Quinlan, Bella Smith had 19 kills and two blocks for Bells but Quinlan Boles outlasted the Lady Panthers, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-8, in non-district action on Tuesday night.

Gabby Smith added 15 kills and 17 digs, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 33 assists to go with five digs, Jaiden Tocquigny and Kayton Arnold each put down three kills and Mia Moore and Cheznie Hale each collected seven digs for Bells, which will compete in the Denison Tournament starting on Thursday.

Lindsay 3, Whitesboro 0

In Whitesboro, Libby Langford had five kills, eight assists and four digs for Whitesboro but Lindsay defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21, in non-district action on Tuesday night.

Elly Harper totaled three kills, nine digs and seven assists, Aubri Falco put down three kills, Chesney Wolf collected six digs and BreAnn Beste finished with five digs for Whitesboro, which will compete in the Denison Tournament starting on Thursday.