DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State football will open the Tyler Fenwick era picked sixth in the Great American Conference Preseason Poll released on Tuesday.

The Savage Storm garnered 65 points, finishing one point behind Arkansas-Monticello.

Ouachita Baptist is the preseason favorite with eight of the 12 first-place votes while Harding was picked second with three first-place nods and Southern Arkansas was third with the one remaining first-place vote.

Henderson State was fourth.

The Storm enter as the highest-ranked Oklahoma school in the preseason poll with Northwestern Oklahoma State picked seventh, followed by Arkansas Tech in eighth and Oklahoma Baptist in ninth.

Southwestern Oklahoma State was picked 10th, followed by East Central and Southern Nazarene to round out the poll.

Southeastern opens the 2019 season on Sept. 5 with a 6:30 p.m. Thursday night opener against Southwestern Oklahoma State at Paul Laird Field.