In their first home match of the season, the Sherman Lady Bearcats were unable to build off their first victory of the season as Sanger picked up a 25-9, 25-21, 25-20 win at Bearcat Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

Kylie Jackman led Sherman with seven kills while Avery Charske added six kills and three aces, Nikki Jackman collected 10 digs, Jenica Fielder handed out nine assists to go with eight digs and Samantha Graham chipped in eight assists and five digs.

Sanger (5-3) had to fight in the last two games of the sweep as Sherman (1-8), which closed out the Princeton Tournament with a victory, had a chance in each of those frames to extend the match.

“We start slow. We’re warming up in the game instead of before the game,” Sherman head coach Chelsea Beal said. “We’ve been playing a lot and had only two practices. There’s little things we can work on and can fix it.”

Despite losing the first two games, the Lady Cats, who open pool play at the Granbury Tournament on Thursday against Abilene Cooper, had an opportunity to get to Game 4 but couldn’t finish things off.

“We’re focusing on the good things. There’s things that worked and things that didn’t,” Beal said. “Every girl has specific things they bring and roles they can fill. We’re still working on that.”

Sherman’s first lead of the night came at 4-3 but it only started a back-and-forth battle. Sanger quickly regained the lead before the Lady Bearcats tied the score five times before reclaiming an advantage at 15-14.

Then it was the Lady Indians’ turn to tie the score but be unable to jump in front. Sherman had a two-point lead twice — at 18-16 and then 20-18 on an ace by Charske — before a pair of Lady Bearcat errors allowed Sanger to pull even at 20.

Another Sherman miscue gave the Lady Indians their first lead since 14-13 and they didn’t waste the slim advantage, notching the final four points to close out the sweep.

In Game 2, Sanger carried over the momentum and quickly built up a 10-1 lead. It took almost the entire frame but Sherman’s fight kept trimming the deficit.

Alyssa Arnold and Kylie Jackman had kills to fuel a 4-0 spurt and the Lady Indians’ lead was down to five.

After Sanger pumped it back up to nine, Dobbs was in the middle of a 8-1 run, including five straight points, which ended on consecutive aces from Charske.

The Lady Bearcats were within two points at 19-17 and Arnold’s kill tied it up at 21. But while Sanger allowed Sherman to pull even, it kept the Lady Cats from taking the lead. The Lady Indians notched the final four points to take a 2-0 advantage.

The Lady Indians had a much easier time in Game 1. After scoring four of the first five points, Sanger was up 4-3 before a 7-1 run gave it control. The Lady Bearcats chipped away at 12-4 deficit when Charske overpowered a block attempt and and Ryan Dobbs had a block to make it a 14-8 margin.

But Kaela Wilkerson had three straight aces and Lindzi Thomas put down consecutive kills during a 9-0 Sanger run that broke the first game open.