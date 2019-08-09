With less than a month until the start of the 2019 football season, the recruiting rankings for the Class of 2022 are starting to be released.

The website 247Sports put out their initial top 100 for those players who will be sophomores this fall and Denison running back Jadarian Price made the cut.

Price will enter the year ranked as the 30th overall player in the country, fourth at his position and the top recruit in the state of Texas.

Price ran for 1,421 yards and 16 touchdowns on 210 carries as a freshman, setting school marks for a ninth-grader, and was the District 7-5A (II) Offensive Newcomer of the Year as the Yellow Jackets went 6-4 overall and missed the playoffs due to a fourth-place tie-breaker against Lake Dallas.

His yardage total was the 16th-best for a season in school history and he enters 2019 24th on the program’s all-time rushing list.

Price opened the season with 14 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns in the Battle of the Ax and ran for at least 100 yards in eight of 10 games, including a career-best 232 on 40 carries against Denton Braswell.

He already as received scholarship offers from Texas, TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, SMU and Tulsa, among others.

The three running backs ahead of Price are Raleek Brown (No. 18) of Edison (Calif.), Valor Christian (Colo.)’s Gavin Sawchuk (No. 22) of Valor Christian (Colo.) and Oregon commit Jaydn Oftt (No. 27) of Bishop Gorman (Nev.).

Price is ranked ahead of Lubbock Cooper linebacker Kobie McKinzie, Hebron running back Isaiah Broadway, Del Valle receiver Caleb Burton and Lewisville receiver Armani Winfield as the top five prospects in Texas.

The player at the top of the overall initial list is Monsignor Pace (Fla.) defensive end Shemar Stewart.