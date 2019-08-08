DETROIT — The Lady Tomcats closed out a 2-1 day at the Detroit Tournament with a 25-16, 25-22 victory against Dodd City on Thursday.

Tom Bean started the tourney with a loss against Trinity Christian, 18-25, 25-16, 25-27, and then had a 29-27, 25-7 win against Sulphur Bluff.

For the day, Emma Lowing finished with 15 kills, four digs two blocks and two aces, Chloe Farrer put down 15 kills to go with five blocks and three digs, Kaitlyn Lind totaled 14 kills and four blocks, Taylor Whitehurst handed out 31 assists to go with five aces, Laramie Worley had seven kills and three aces, Shelby Mason contributed four kills, seven digs and three aces and Morgan Stroud collected seven digs for Tom Bean.

Bells 2, Pittsburg 0

In Paris, Gabby Smith put down seven kills as Bells closed out the first day of the Chisum Tournament with a 25-22, 25-16 win against Pittsburg on Thursday.

Bella Smith and Kayton Arnold each added five kills, Cheyenne Floyd handed out 12 assists and Cheznie Hall put down three aces for Bells (3-1), which will compete in the Gold Bracket on Saturday.

The Lady Panthers also picked up a 25-13, 25-22 victory against Boles. Bella Smith had nine kills, three digs and two blocks, Arnold and Gabby Smith each finished with four kills, Floyd totaled 19 assists and Jaiden Tocquigny contributed three kills and two blocks.

Bells started the day with a 16-25, 31-29, 6-15 loss against New Boston. Arnold had five kills, Bella Smith added four kills and three aces, Tocquigny put down three kills, Floyd handed out 13 assists and Gabby Smith collected five digs.