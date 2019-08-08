In a sure sign that fall is just around the corner — despite the current heat that is — today marks the start of the year’s biggest hunting show in North Texas.

That’s because the 43rd annual Texas Trophy Hunters Extravaganza opens its doors this afternoon, beginning a weekend run from Aug. 9-11 at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

In addition to displays of some of last fall’s biggest white-tailed deer taken across Texas, this weekend’s TTHA event will feature Joe Martin’s Snakes of Texas exhibit, a Gator Country Show, a fish catching tank, a 3-D Archery tournament and all kinds of food to purchase and/or sample.

There are also some interesting seminars going on this weekend, presentations designed to help hunters with their hopes of taking a big Lone Star State buck later on this fall.

Dr. James C. Kroll, a retired wildlife management professor from Stephen F. Austin State University and the Dr. Deer magazine columnist and TV show co-host for the North American Whitetail franchise, will present one such seminar on proper placement of feeders and hunting blinds on a deer lease.

Meanwhile, hunting expert Jim Miller will give another presentation at this weekend’s Extravaganza, a seminar dealing with bowhunting exotic axis deer during the off-season month’s on hunting ranches scattered across Texas.

In addition to the items mentioned above, there will also be plenty to shop for including camouflage clothing, hunting blinds and deer stands, corn and protein feeders, ATVs, optics, game calls and plenty more.

With thousands expected to attend again, TTHA information says that there will also be numerous outfitters and guides booking hunts for this fall’s upcoming hunting seasons too.

Dubbed the “Granddaddy of all Hunting Shows,” Extravaganza show hours are today, Friday, Aug. 9 from 3-8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for a weekend pass, $12 a day for adults, and $5 a day for kids ages 5 to 12.

For information, please visit ttha.com.

Texoma, Whitesboro DU Chapters Set Dinner Dates — With the autumn season just around the corner, two local Ducks Unlimited chapters have announced their fall fundraising dates.

That includes the longtime Texoma DU Chapter, which is busy making plans for their 44th annual fall fundraising dinner in just a couple of months. The local quacker backer group will hold their 2019 gathering on Tuesday, Oct. 15, beginning at 6 p.m. and running until 10 p.m.

Do note that after several years of holding the event at a big aircraft hangar at North Texas Regional Airport, this fall’s Texoma DU dinner will make the move to a new banquet location at the Hilton Garden Inn Ballroom in Denison.

For information about this year’s dinner, please visit the official Ducks Unlimited website at www.ducks.org/texas/events. Or you can simply call current Texoma DU chairman Kris Spiegel at 903-820-8882 or immediate past chairman Eric Kloppers at 903-815-2229.

Prior to the Texoma DU gathering, the Whitesboro DU chapter will hold its 2019 event on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Cook’s Main Stage in downtown Whitesboro. Hours of that 35th annual DU event will reportedly be from 6-10 p.m.

For information on the mid-September fundraiser in western Grayson County, please contact Whitesboro DU chairman Doug Rodgers at 903-814-5826.

FLW Cup Starts Today: A winner’s check of $300,000 and the prestigious FLW Cup are on the line this weekend from Aug. 9-11 as the FLW Tour holds its championship event on Lake Hamilton near Hot Springs, Ark.

Living only a few hours away in southern Missouri, expect Ozark bass fishing specialist Casey Scanlon — who won his first FLW Tour event a few weeks ago — to be among the favorites to claim one of bass fishing’s biggest prizes.

“I’ll probably fish a lot of boat docks this week,” said Scanlon to writer Jody White on the FLW website. “In a championship, you’ve got to play to your strengths if you can.

“It’s definitely going to be a shootout, as far as who wins this tournament,” he added.

“There are some good fish in here, but the fishing pressure will get to it some. I think 36 or 37 pounds will do it. It’s hard to get to 12-pounds, there are good fish, but this time of year a lot of them are long and lean.”

For more on the 2019 FLW Cup or to follow the event’s live stream feed, please visit the website at www.flwfishing.com.