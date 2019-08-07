PFLUGERVILLE – Ivey Weber and the Georgetown volleyball team have been looking forward to Aug. 6 for weeks.

After days of summer workouts, preseason drills and scrimmages, the lights were on, the games started counting and the Eagles flew out to a season-opening 25-10, 25-21, 25-22 road win over Hendrickson.

“I think everyone walked out here with the mentality of we’re going to play hard no matter what,” Weber said. “We’ve been working our butts off, and the amount of energy and effort was never a question. Coming out here, we just wanted to play hard and that’s what we did.”

Weber did her part with five kills and three aces, while senior outside hitter McKenna Mokry fired eight kills to lead Georgetown's balanced attack. Senior middle blocker MaKenzey Blades had three blocks, and senior outside hitter Carley Hawkins paced the team with 19 digs.

McKenya Sorrells led Hendrickson with nine kills, Skylar Cavil added 10 digs and Katherine Neille finished with four aces for the Hawks. Hendrickson coach Carrie Sulak said that despite the loss, she was encouraged by the performance of the young Hawks in the season debut.

“I can’t complain about what the turnout was,” Sulak said. “They hustled, they did the things I asked them to do, they competed, and I’m really pleased with how they performed.”

Weber and the Eagles came out swinging in the opening frame as Weber’s spike from the left side sparked a 13-2 Georgetown run that gave Georgetown the momentum in the first game.

“The first set was something special,” Georgetown head coach Jenny Richardson said. “I felt like they played with no pressure, had tunnel vision and were ready to get right to it.”

Weber’s fourth kill of the opening frame set up set point, and senior middle blocker Brianna Stovall ended the opening frame with kill.

Hendrickson would recover to make the second and third games more competitive, and Georgetown could not muster a lead no larger than than six points the rest of the match.

“After that first game I just told the girls to relax and play their game,” Sulak said. “I was very pleased with how we did tonight.”

A Georgetown serving error followed by a block from Hendrickson’s Ella Wendel and an ace from Neille cut the Eagle lead to 22-21 in the second game before Georgetown responded with a block from Hawkins and an ace from Blades.

The Eagles finished the final game on a 3-1 run capped by a spike from Mokry.