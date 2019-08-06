PARIS — The Sherman Lady Bearcats opened the season with a pair of losses in a dual match with Sulphur Springs at Paris North Lamar on Tuesday.

Despite being swept in both matches, all six games were close. Sulphur Springs had a 26-24, 25-20, 25-21 victory over the Lady Bearcats and North Lamar had a 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 victory as the program played its first matches under new head coach Chelsea Beal.

Sherman will compete in the Princeton Tournament starting on Thursday.

Gunter 3, Leonard 0: In Gunter, Shae Pruiett had nine kills, two aces aces and two blocks as Gunter defeated Leonard, 25-22, 25-16, 25-15, in its season-opener on Tuesday night.

Rayanna Mauldin added seven kills and three aces, Hanna Rubis put down seven kills and Jacee Childers had five kills to go with 27 assists for the Lady Tigers, who will compete in the ASC Tournament starting on Thursday.