As usual, District 13-6A volleyball appears ripe with talent and charged with competitive energy as the 2019 season gets underway. Defending champion Vandegrift enters the season as the favorite, while traditional powers Round Rock and Westwood look more than capable of dethroning the Vipers. Add in 2018 playoff qualifier Vista Ridge and rapidly improving Cedar Ridge, and the battle for the four playoff spots looks tight.

McNeil, Stony Point, Hendrickson and Leander round out the nine-team district, with the Mavericks rebuilding under a new coach and Stony Point just two seasons removed from a district championship.

Vandegrift, which won a district title two years ago in a district that included Westlake and Lake Travis, rolled to the 13-6A title last season behind the setting of Delany Dilfer and a stout front line anchored by Annie Stadthaus. Both players return for a team that went 32-15 last season, including 14-2 in district play.

“We are really excited about the new season, and we are looking forward to some of the girls getting more playing time," Coach Melissa Southall said. "And this district will be strong.”

Southall welcomes back 12 letter winners. In addition to a powerful offense led by Dilfer and Stadthaus, libero Egadi Santos returns as one of the premier defensive players in the state.

Round Rock has a solid core but will miss injured attacker Lauren Malone, at least in nondistrict. Coach Diane Watson hopes to have Malone back for the start of district play later this month.

“We will have to balance out our offense during the pre-district play, and we will get the opportunity for some of the younger players to get playing time," Watson said.

The Dragons played in a four-team scrimmage with Westlake, Bowie and San Antonio Churchill last week, and the Dragons held their own against three likely playoff teams.

Unsung middle blocker Yasmina Kadich returns as one of the top defensive front-line players in the Austin area, while Joley Plummer anchors the back row. Sarah Keilen also returns for the Dragons, who went 36-10 last season, including 12-4 in district.

Westwood lost three starters, including standout Maddi Kriz, who now plays beach volleyball at Stanford. Kriz missed most of last season with an injury, so head coach Tara Nelson had to lean on some unproven players while leading the Warriors (29-18 overall, 10-6 in district last season) just past Cedar Ridge for the final playoff berth.

“We graduated a great group of seniors, but several girls stepped up in off-season," Nelson said. "We're looking forward to what our newcomers can bring to a well-rounded group of seven returners."

Westwood will lean on setter Kenzie Beckham, a two-sport standout who also plays basketball. She'll look to connect with powerful middle blocker Audrey Quesnel and an exceptional right-side hitter in Zoe Menendez.

Vista Ridge (28-16, 12-4 last season) tied for second in district last season under Coach Holly Lamb, who turned her Rangers into a playoff contender while breaking in a new offense. Graduation hit the Rangers hard, but Lamb returns outside hitter Emma Gruben and top players in Izzy Buratto and Geneva Nedrow.

“We graduated our setter, middle, and outside but have many returners who contributed last season," Lamb said. "We will be young in a couple positions but have a quality core returning.”

Cedar Ridge (26-18, 9-7 last season) came within a game of the playoffs last season, and second-year head coach Macie Trotter thinks her team is ready to reach the playoffs behind a veteran core led by Lauren Prendeville, Taylor Hamm, Honor Whitt and Nia Spicer.

“We return several letter winners, plus we have several girls up from younger teams,” Trotter said. “Our goal is to compete every night out, every game.”

McNeil (23-21, 7-9 last season) returns seven letter winners and has good size, but coach Kate Kennedy moved over to Taylor in the offseason. However, new coach Mary DeJute has plenty of experience, including a stint as the head coach at St. Edwards's University.

Coach Tara Hatfield returns nine players from a tough season for Stony Point (9-36, 2-14 last season). The Tigers opened district play with a 2-1 record, but a combination of injuries and illness forced Hatfield to juggle her rotation all season.

Leander (9-29, 5-11) and Hendrickson (11-33, 1-15) round out the district.