PLANO — Tom Bean senior infielder Taylor Williams helped her club team, Excel Elite, win the USA Softball Gold Nationals over the weekend.

Williams, who is committed to Northwestern State, and Excel Elite went undefeated in the 18-and-under tournament, capped by an 11-1 victory by opening with a six-run first inning to beat Texas Blaze Elite Lindsey for the title.

Excel Elite went 9-0, including a 15-2 semifinal win against San Antonio’s Test Softball. The team also totaled victories against KC Peppers Gold (6-2), Sneaky Cleats (7-2), Carolina Cardinals (5-1), Texas Bombers DFW Gold (15-2), EXCEL Elite Gold Menefee (5-3), Texas Blaze (5-4) and Top Gun Academy 18 (4-3).

Williams hit .554 with two homers, 20 doubles, five triples, 27 RBI, 43 runs and 17 steals for the Lady Tomcats this past spring.