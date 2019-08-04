Frisco scored two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings Saturday night at Hodgetown, but it wasn’t enough.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles tallied two runs in the bottom of the second inning, four in the third and another run in the fifth on their way to a 7-4 win over the RoughRiders.

Amarillo catcher Luis Torrens was 2 for 4 on the night with two RBIs and two runs scored, and his 11th home run of the season in the bottom of the third catapulted the Soddies to a 5-0 advantage.

“I feel really good (at the plate),” Torrens said. “I just want to see the ball, put a good swing on it and see what happens.”

Torrens said he simply sees the ball and hits it where it’s pitched.

“I saw the pitcher before the game and saw (what his game plan might be),” Torrens said. “It was simply take a good approach and go with it. Even if he throws a different pitch, just stay with the same swing plain.”

Amarillo’s pitching staff also stood tall Saturday. Starter Jesse Scholtens tossed five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four to earn his fifth win of the season.

But it was the shutdown job of the Sod Poodles bullpen that sealed the deal.

Kazuhisa Makita earned his second hold of the year, as he relieved Scholtens in the sixth and covered the next two innings while allowing only one hit and striking out one. Evan Miller relieved Makita in the eighth and threw a perfect inning while striking out another Frisco batter.

David Bednar sat the RoughRiders down in order in the ninth while recording two strikeouts for his ninth save of the season.

“That was a gutsy performance by Jesse,” Amarillo manager Phillip Wellman said. “He ran out of gas a little bit and just held on, but he made big pitches when we needed them. And I thought our defense played spectacular tonight.

“And the bullpen was tremendous.”

Three Soddies tallied two hits apiece on the night. Owen Miller, Torrens and Peter Van Gansen each reached base via base hit. They each also tallied two RBIs apiece.

Wellman had glowing sentiments about Van Gansen, who is able to play multiple positions for the Soddies.

“He’s a guy that’s been doing it all year since he came back down from Triple A,” Wellman said. “I had him last year (in San Antonio), so I know what he’s all about. I try to never let him sit two days in a row and he'll play (today).

"I hate saying he's a role player because he's more than that."