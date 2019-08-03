MacKenzie Gore, ranked No. 1 in the San Diego Padres system, tossed a solid game Friday for the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

But it wasn’t enough. Frisco starting pitcher Brock Burke brought his “A" game to Amarillo and helped the RoughRiders defeat the Sod Poodles 5-2.

Gore tossed 5 1/3 innings, striking out six. But bas runners were aplenty for Frisco, as Gore surrendered five hits and walked four while striking out six RoughRiders.

Despite his pitching line, pitching coach Jimmy Jones was proud of Gore’s performance.

“MacKenzie is not gonna be happy with (his performance), but he pitched really, really good,” Jones said. “He made a lot of really good pitches. When he was aggressive, he was really, really, good.

“Sometimes, it looks like he’s trying to make pitches instead of … when he’s aggressive, he just makes better pitches. That’s part of the learning process, and everyone goes through it."

Amarillo manager Phillip Wellman didn’t agree.

“I thought he struggled with his command for most of the game,” Wellman said. “But being the competitor that he is – I think he walked four and three of them scored – that’s very unusual. But he already knows.

“He’s gotta learn to land his secondary stuff. Early on, he was giving up a lot of hits on his secondary stuff.”

Burke, a highly-touted prospect for the Texas Rangers, one-upped Gore. The right-handed starting pitcher threw six innings and struck out seven Soddies while allowing five hits and surrendering no walks for his third win of the season.

Gore left the game in the top of the sixth, giving way to reliever Carlos Belen – who could not keep the RoughRiders at bay. Three runs in the sixth – thanks to a Leody Tavares single to left after an RBI single by Alex Kowalcyk to center field – helped put Frisco ahead 5-1.

The combination of Richelson Pena, CD Pelham and Demarcus Evans shut down Amarillo the rest of the way.

The two teams resume their series tonight at Hodgetown at 7:05 p.m.