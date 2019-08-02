Denison pitcher Christian Ruebeck was a Class 5A honorable mention all-state selection by the Texas Sports Writers Association for the 2019 season.

Ruebeck, who signed with Oklahoma, was 6-3 with a 0.65 earned run average in 64.2 innings with 106 strikeouts, 35 walks and 32 hits allowed and was the District 10-5A Most Valuable Player during his senior year.

Former Sherman standout Alan McDougal was named the Class 5A Coach of the Year after leading Colleyville Heritage to the state championship. Colleyville Heritage (39-3) won the crown in its first trip to state with a 14-2 victory in six innings against Georgetown.

McDougal, a 1992 Sherman grad who played at Baylor, has been a head coach for 15 years with the last 14 of those at C0lleyville Heritage.