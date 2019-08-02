Denison’s Zachareia Sommers has signed to play basketball for Ranger College starting this fall.

Sommers, a four-year starter, was a second-team all-district selection as a senior, averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.7 seven rebounds after missing half the season with a broken kneecap. The Lady Jackets went 21-11 and were the 10-5A runner-up.

As a junior she was a first-team all-district pick after averaging 7.7 points, 3.3 assists, three rebounds and two steals as Denison had the best season in school history — a 31-5 record and undefeated district championship that finished with reach the region quarterfinals for the first time.

Sommers averaged 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.8 assists as the Lady Jackets went 21-11 during her sophomore year, tripling their win total and making the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Ranger College went 20-11 overall and 9-7 in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference before losing in the first round of the Region V Tournament.