Led by a trio of Van Alstyne Panthers, several area baseball players earned Class 3A all-state accolades by the Texas Sports Writers Association for the 2019 season.

After helping Van Alstyne to the state tournament, senior pitcher Chandler David and junior shortstop Samuel Tormos were second-team all-state selections and senior catcher Rhett Gallagher was a third-team all-state pick.

Whitesboro senior Scout Sanders was a third-team all-state choice at outfielder and an honorable mention selection at pitcher.

Pottsboro senior Hayden Kent and Whitewright junior Austin Testerman were honorable mention all-state selections at shortstop.