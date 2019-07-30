After a tepid effort at the plate the previous day, the Amarillo Sod Poodles more than made up for it Monday night.

The Sod Poodles scored in all but one inning against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and never trailed, dominating all the way in rolling to a 12-2 victory.

After losing to the Naturals 3-1 on Sunday afternoon where all the game's offense was packed into one inning, the Sod Poodles (55-50) equaled that in the first inning when Owen Miller singled home Rodrigo Orozco. They didn't stop hitting after that, as the top of the fourth was the only frame in which they didn't score at least one run.

Peter Van Gansen made it 2-0 with the first of his two solo home runs in the second and Edwards Olivares made it 3-0 in the third by driving home Orozco with a single. The Naturals (44-60) got on the board in the bottom of the fourth on Kort Peterson's two-run double off Nick Margevicius to make it 3-2.

But that was all the Naturals got. Margevicius had perhaps his best outing of the season for the Sod Poodles, striking out eight and giving up only three hits in six innings.

Amarillo scored two more in the fifth on only one hit to recapture the momentum and cruised from there. All but one hitter in the lineup had at least one hit as Ivan Castillo had three hits and Miller, Luis Torrens and Van Gansen all had two. Torrens had a pair of doubles and drove in four runs.

Olivares, Miller and Van Gansen all drove in two runs, as the Sod Poodles will conclude their road trip Tuesday against the Naturals with a 7:05 p.m. game.

Sod Poodles 12, Naturals 2

Amarillo 111 021 231 — 12 13 1

Northwest Arkansas 000 200 000 — 2 8 2

Nick Margevicius, Carlos Belen (7), Travis Radke (8), David Bednar (9) and Luis Torrens. Gerson Garabito, Grant Gavin (5), Andrew Beckwith (7), Franco Terrero (9) and Freddy Fermin. W—Margevicius 3-2. L—Garabito 5-7. 2B—Amarillo: Owen Miller, Torrens 2. Northwest Arkansas: Kort Peterson, D.J. Burt. HR—Amarillo: Peter Van Gansen 2 (7), Kyle Overstreet (5). Records: Amarillo 55-50, Northwest Arkansas 44-60.