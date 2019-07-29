The National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association has announced that incoming Weiss junior Ana Herceg has been named a High School Swimming All-American for the 2018-19 season.

To be considered as a NISCA High School All-American, a swimmer must compete for an interscholastic team and be scholastically eligible as determined by his or her state athletic association or school authority. Swimmers must be at least high school freshmen to be eligible and are listed by their overall best swim times in individual and relay events.

Herceg defended her state Class 5A girls 200-yard freestyle title during the 2019 UIL Swimming and Diving State Championships Feb. 15-16 at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin. She recorded a time of 1 minute, 46.39 seconds during the finals, which set a new Class 5A state record

She was listed ninth on the NISCA 200 freestyle All-American list out of 100 girls named All-American.

Herceg is coached at Weiss by Walter Arnold.

Herceg, who competes for the Croatian national team, had a busy summer. At the European Junior Championships in Russia earlier this month, Herceg finished eighth the 200-meter backstroke with a time of 2:16.58, which set a new junior national record. She also competed in the 200 freestyle and the 200 individual medley but did not advance past the preliminaries.

"The race was not very good, and I am not satisfied with that, but I am happy that I had the opportunity to swim in the finals of such a big competition," Herceg told reporters after the 200 backstroke.

Herceg also competed for Croatia last month at the World Aquatic Championships in South Korea, where she swam in the 200 backstroke but did not advance past the preliminaries.